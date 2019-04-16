 Yellow Vest protesters warned to keep clear of Notre Dame | News | DW | 20.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Yellow Vest protesters warned to keep clear of Notre Dame

Tens of thousands of police have been deployed across France as the country braces for the 23rd round of protests. Demonstrators have expressed ire that French billionaires could help the cathedral but not the poor.

A yellow vest protester in Paris

A total of 60,000 police were deployed across France on Saturday as the country prepared for the latest protest by the "gilets jaunes" or Yellow Vest demonstrators.

At least 5,000 police were being stationed in Paris alone, as authorities warned protesters to keep away from Notre Dame cathedral and the banks of the Seine.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said at a press conference on Friday that he believed extremists and vandals were planning to continue their campaign of rioting, setting fires, and looting — along the lines of scenes on the Champs Elysee in March.

The protest over income and tax inequality had been scheduled before this week's devastating fire at Notre Dame, which caused the landmark's spire to collapse and most of its roof to fall in. It took firefighters four days to stabilize the building, and they only finally left on Friday night.

President Emmanuel Macron had been due to announce a plan to address some of the demonstrators' concerns on the evening that the fire broke out.

Watch video 03:31

France: Notre Dame After the Fire

Response to billionaires' donations

For many Yellow Vest participants, the aftermath of the blaze proved their point about the balance of wealth in France. Organizers have expressed their consternation that although Notre Dame's caretakers have been saying for years that they did not have enough funds for repairs, several billionaires announced they would give massive donations only after the fire.

"They can mobilize a truckload of cash in one night for Notre Dame," but they can't help the poor, said spokeswoman Ingrid Levavasseur.

Opposition politicians and protest leaders have also expressed their doubts about Macron's ambitious plan to completely rebuild the church in five years, and have scoffed at what they see as his attempts to use the tragedy to create national unity.

Notre Dame's 200,000 bees survive blaze

There was, however, some good news out of Notre Dame late on Friday, when the cathedral's beekeeper announced the "miracle" that the 200,000 bees living on top of the building had survived.

The project to keep bees on Notre Dame was introduced in 2013 after the number of bees in Paris began to plummet. Urban agricultural company Beeopic maintains hives at the cathedral, and it posted pictures of the surviving bees on Instagram. It also confirmed that "nos abeilles" ("our bees") were still on site.

"Thank goodness the flames didn't touch them," Nicolas Geant said in an interview with CNN. "It's a miracle!"

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

French government admits security 'flaws' in Paris riots

The French finance and interior ministers will face senators this week, as the government grapples with the chaos and disorder of the recent "yellow vest" protest. President Emmanuel Macron has vowed a strong response. (18.03.2019)  

France bans 'yellow vest' protests on Paris Champs-Elysees and key sites

After the most violent scenes of the 'gilets jaunes' protests last weekend, police are closing off some key areas this weekend. Redeployment of soldiers to free up police for public order roles has also caused concern. (22.03.2019)  

Emmanuel Macron's national debate fails to stop protests

The French PM has presented the results of the "grand national debate," but critics have not been silenced. Now, the "yellow vests" nationwide have announced a fresh wave of protests, and what comes next is unclear. (13.04.2019)  

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral devastated by massive fire

Authorities say the basic structure of the 12th-century cathedral, one of Europe's most visited landmarks, has been "saved and preserved." Investigators are looking into a link with renovation work being carried out. (15.04.2019)  

France's Macron vows to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral within 5 years

The French president has announced a funding campaign to rebuild Notre Dame after it was partially gutted in a fire. A crane and a delivery of timber have already arrived, with a view to starting the restoration quickly. (16.04.2019)  

French business tycoons pledge millions to help rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

Answering a call from French president Emmanuel Macron to donate funds for the reconstruction of the fire-ravaged Paris landmark, two of the country's wealthiest families have stepped forward offering millions in aid. (16.04.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

France: Notre Dame After the Fire  

Related content

Frankreich, Paris: Brand in der Kathedrale Notre Dame

World reacts with shock to Notre Dame fire 16.04.2019

Global leaders have expressed their solidarity with France in light of the tragedy. As the flames subsided, President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the 800 year-old cathedral.

Frankreich, Paris: Architektur der Kathedrale Notre Dame

Opinion: Notre Dame will rise again 16.04.2019

After the Notre Dame fire, it took only a few hours for shock to give way to consolation and promises of a full restoration of the famous cathedral. Anything else would have been unimaginable, says DW's Rick Fulker.

Frankreich Paris | Brand der Kathedrale Notre-Dame de Paris | Feuerwehrmann

Notre Dame fire was likely accident, not arson — prosecutor 16.04.2019

The Paris prosecutor has said there's no evidence to suggest arson was behind the blaze at Notre Dame. Authorities have assembled a team to probe the cause and interview workers involved in the site's renovations.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  