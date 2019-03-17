French government admits security 'flaws' in Paris riots

France's government faced harsh criticism on Sunday, in the aftermath of an arson and looting rampage perpetrated by demonstrators during a "yellow vest" protest in Paris the day before.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe acknowledged the existence of security "flaws," which he said the government would work to rectify.

French Police appeared overwhelmed during Saturday's protest, as demonstrators ran amok on Paris' famous Champs Elysee avenue. So-called "black bloc" protesters vandalized a popular upscale restaurant, luxury stores, a bank, a chocolatier and several newsstands.

Retailers said that some 80 shops and businesses were affected. Authorities responded with tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon, in an attempt to repel protesters.

"Analysis of yesterday's events highlights that the measures taken were insufficient to contain the violence and prevent wrongdoing" Phillipe said.

Read more: Did anti-Semites infiltrate France's yellow vests?

French President Emmanuel Macron cut short a skiing trip to return to Paris, where he vowed "strong" action in response to the disturbances in the capital.

Political figures across the political spectrum blamed Macron's government for not being able to control the situation. Paris' socialist mayor, Anne Hidalgo, said on Sunday that she was waiting for "an explanation" from the government, adding that she was "really angry" at the "unprecedented violence".

"We should be able to master a situation like the one we have just witnessed," she told Le Parisien newspaper.

Yellow vests: Unrest returns to the streets of Paris A changing movement The movement takes its name from the high visibility vests French drivers have to keep in their cars. It was initially a protest against President Emmanuel Macron's fuel tax, but eventually swelled to a tide of more general resentment against his government. Although numbers have dwindled, they were higher again on Saturday than in previous weeks.

Yellow vests: Unrest returns to the streets of Paris Mostly peaceful protest Protesters gathered close to a well-guarded Arc de Triomphe, with organizers keen to discourage violence. Sporadic violence did break out, with French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner calling it the work of "professional troublemakers."

Yellow vests: Unrest returns to the streets of Paris Thick in the air In recent weeks, the protests have been relatively calm, but things turned ugly again this time around. Some yellow vests threw smoke bombs and cobblestones at officers, who replied by deploying clouds of tear gas.

Yellow vests: Unrest returns to the streets of Paris Looted shops Businesses were attacked along the Champs-Elysees, home of numerous luxury brand stores and high-end eateries. Police made arrests as demonstrators looted shops and ransacked the exclusive Fouquet's restaurant. More modest commercial premises also suffered, including a newsstand which was set alight.

Yellow vests: Unrest returns to the streets of Paris Burning the barricades Protesters erected and set alight barricades on the Champs-Elysees on the 18th consecutive weekend of protest. Saturday's scenes were reminiscent of some of the worst yellow vest rallies in December, when stores were looted and vandalized in images that shocked many observers.

Yellow vests: Unrest returns to the streets of Paris President of the rich? Demonstrators have accused Macron, a former investment banker and finance minister, of looking after the interests of the wealthy while neglecting ordinary French workers. Critics have also hit out at the president's style of government, accusing him of being too aloof and affecting a regal air — a perception that has earned him the nickname "Sun King." Author: Richard Connor



Search for solutions

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire is set to host a meeting on Monday with trade groups, business groups and insurers to discuss the economic impact of the protests, his office said.

Last month, Le Maire estimated the economic impact would slice 0.2 percentage points off France's economic growth.

Read more: Gilet jaunes: Yellow vests go green, as Europeans demand climate action

On Tuesday, the finance minister will face questioning from two French Senate committees over Saturday's events. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner will also have to attend hearings in the Senate over the protests.

The hearings are meant to discuss "the means put in place to deal with these disorders." At issue, lawmakers noted the resulting downgrade in France's trading situation and "economic attractiveness," that comes as a consequence to the disruptions on the street, the Senate said in a statement Sunday.

jcg/ng (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.