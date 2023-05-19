Xi Jinping: China, Central Asia must 'unleash potential'

Xi committed $3.8 billion (€3.5 billion) of financing support and grants for development projects at the summit which was attended by leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
Putin to meet Xi in Uzbekistan: DW's Juri Rescheto reports
"China is ready to help Central Asian countries improve their law enforcement, security, and defence capability construction," he said.
"This summit has added new impetus to the development and revitalisation of the six counties, and injected strong positive energy into regional peace and stability," Xi said later while addressing the media in presence of his Central Asian counterparts.
China grabs opportunity amid Russia's war in Ukraine
"The six countries should resolutely oppose external interference in the internal affairs of regional countries and attempts to instigate 'color revolutions'," Xi said in a reference to movements that Moscow alleges were supported by the West.