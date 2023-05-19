  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine War
Turkey Elections
Xi Jinping, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadyr Japarov, Emomali Rahmon, Serdar Berdymukhamedov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev pose for pictures
China is hosting leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan at the landmark summitImage: Florence Lo/REUTERS
PoliticsChina

Xi Jinping: China, Central Asia must 'unleash potential'

47 minutes ago

The Chinese president has promised to bolster economic and infrastructure projects in the region at a "milestone" meeting with leaders from former Soviet states in the region.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RZ5Y

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged Friday to build more railway and trade links with Central Asia and proposed to jointly develop oil and gas projects in the region. 

While speaking to regional leaders, he called on China and Central Asia to "fully unleash" their potential in trade, economic and infrastructure cooperation.

Xi unveiled a grand plan for Central Asia's development as he wrapped up the landmark Central Asian summit being held in China's historic city of Xian.

Xi committed $3.8 billion (€3.5 billion) of financing support and grants for development projects at the summit which was attended by leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Putin to meet Xi in Uzbekistan: DW's Juri Rescheto reports

"China is ready to help Central Asian countries improve their law enforcement, security, and defence capability construction," he said.

"This summit has added new impetus to the development and revitalisation of the six counties, and injected strong positive energy into regional peace and stability," Xi said later while addressing the media in presence of his Central Asian counterparts.

China grabs opportunity amid Russia's war in Ukraine

By hosting leaders from former Soviet states, China has displayed its relentless pursuit for global leadership and growing its influence in the absence of Russia which is distracted in the Ukraine war.

Central Asia is a crucial region for China's trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative.  At the summit, Xi said the region and China must "take the lead" in that project and "deepen strategic mutual trust."

Belt and Road trade network disrupted by war

The region also offers China alternative routes for trade in case of any disruptions elsewhere.

In the long term, China supports construction of a cross-Caspian Sea international transport corridor, Xi said.

The China summit and G7

The summit in Xian coincides with a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders in Japan.

"The six countries should resolutely oppose external interference in the internal affairs of regional countries and attempts to instigate 'color revolutions'," Xi said in a reference to movements that Moscow alleges were supported by the West.

Is China the winner in the Ukraine war?

mf/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

G7 leaders participate in a wreath laying ceremony in Hiroshima, western Japan, on May 19, 2023

G7 nations unveil new sanctions against Russia

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

European schengen visa in passport

Morocco: Unauthorized brokers obstructing Schengen visas

Morocco: Unauthorized brokers obstructing Schengen visas

PoliticsMay 18, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan's Imran Khan fears rearrest

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan's Imran Khan fears rearrest

Law and Justice23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Pistorius shielding his eyes, looking into the distance

Germany: Defense minister battles Bundeswehr bureaucracy

Germany: Defense minister battles Bundeswehr bureaucracy

Politics22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An aerial photo shows flooded houses in Cesena, Northern Italy on May 16, 2023.

Italy: Death toll mounts in wake of severe flooding

Italy: Death toll mounts in wake of severe flooding

Nature and Environment17 hours ago8 images
More from Europe

Middle East

A design plan for futuristic mirror-encased skyscrapers in a red dessert

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

PoliticsMay 18, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Carl Larson, a US army veteran who also spent time fighting in Ukraine, is seen in front of the US Capitol while campaigning for the continued delivery of military supplies to Ukraine.

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

ConflictsMay 18, 202302:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

A sniffer dog along with a soldier looking a plant in a jungle

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

Catastrophe16 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage