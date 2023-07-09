  1. Skip to content
Would the digital euro signal the end of cash in Europe?

Christian Pricelius
September 7, 2023

The European Union is considering whether to introduce the digital euro by 2026. It would work rather like Bitcoin, but without fees. And it would only be used for smaller payments. How would it work and what would it mean for cash?

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vwtd
