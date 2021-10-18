Visit the new DW website

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a decentralized online payment system and the name of a digital currency. Payments by Bitcoin are encrypted. It is possible to send and receive Bitcoin without giving any personally identifying information.

The cryptography-based digital currency has been around since 2009. In order to pay with Bitcoin, you need an encrypted online wallet. You can purchase Bitcoin at special online exchanges. The exchange rate fluctuates daily and is based on supply and demand. The transfers are performed by a combination of computers over the Internet without a central coordinating body.

People march during a protest against President Nayib Bukele in San Salvador, El Salvador, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

El Salvador: Thousands march against President Nayib Bukele 18.10.2021

Demonstrators in the capital San Salvador rallied against what they say is increasing authoritarianism. President Nayib Bukele has stacked the highest court in his favor and made bitcoin legal tender.
A Barber Shop worker shows his shop's unique QR code for Bitcoin payments, from the BitCoin Beach App, in Santa Tecla, El Salvador, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. El Salvador is adopting Bitcoin as an official currency on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

Bitcoin making inroads in El Salvador 08.10.2021

Its been a month since El Salvador took a big step into the digital age adding Bitcoin to its list of official currencies. Government figures show that a quarter of the population is now signed up for the digital wallet.
DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 07.10.2021

Google to invest $1bn in Africa to improve internet - Brazilian coffee farmers try to rein in costs - El Salvador's move to Bitcoin leaves many behind
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 24.09.2021

German business sentiment deteriorates again - German election could usher in new mimimum wage

Representation of Bitcoin cryptocurrency is seen ith Chinese flag in the background in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on May 19, 2021. (Photo Illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto)

China: Central bank declares all cryptocurrency transactions 'illegal' 24.09.2021

The People's Bank of China moved to bar all cryptocurrency transactions Friday. Overseas exchanges providing cryptocurrency services to mainland China will be considered illegal.
DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 16.09.2021

IMF head Georgieva accused of pressure campaign - Salvadorians take to the streets - 'Dieselgate' trial kicks off in Germany

Bitcoin is now legal tender in El Salvador 08.09.2021

El Salvador is the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender, despite widespread domestic skepticism and international warnings of risks for consumers. President Nayib Bukele says the move will give many Salvadorans access to banking services for the first time and save some $400 million in fees on remittances from abroad every year.
People take part in a protest against the detention of cryptocurrency commentator Mario Gomez, and against the use of Bitcoin as legal tender, in San Salvador, El Salvador, September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

El Salvador: Bitcoin adoption met with flash crash, suspicion 08.09.2021

El Salvador has become the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. The government says the cryptocurrency will save people money, but many residents are skeptical.

DW Business – Europe & America 07.09.2021

Bitcoin is now legal tender in El Salvador - IAA motor show strives for green image

DW Business Africa 07.09.2021

Nigeria's state-owned oil firm may go public in 2024 – Bitcoin is now legal tender in El Salvador - IAA motor show strives for green image

Cheap electricity makes cryptocurrency mining profitable in Venezuela 01.09.2021

Venezuela's cheap electricity makes mining cryptocurrencies a profitable business. With inflation running at nearly 3,000% some are ignoring fears about volatility and betting everything on this technology.

Why central banks are racing to launch digital currencies 09.08.2021

The rise of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin initially spooked central banks. Concerned about what adoption could mean for their ability to implement economic policy, they are now racing to create their own digital money.
DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 27.07.2021

Shares for Chinese tutoring shares slump - Amazon rumors boost Bitcoin - Floods ravage Europe and India
DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 26.07.2021

German business sentiment down on supply fears - Flooding disaster destroys rails and train stations - Bitcoin jumps on Amazon rumour

ECB takes next step toward digital euro 14.07.2021

The European Central Bank is taking a step towards launching a "digital euro" by officially starting to "explore" the currency, and looking at the potential pitfalls and benefits for eurozone residents.

DW Business Asia

DW Business Asia 14.07.2021

EU unveils 'transformational' Green Deal policies -ECB expected to approve digital euro - El Salvadorans unconvinced by Bitcoin introduction
