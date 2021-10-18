Bitcoin is a decentralized online payment system and the name of a digital currency. Payments by Bitcoin are encrypted. It is possible to send and receive Bitcoin without giving any personally identifying information.

The cryptography-based digital currency has been around since 2009. In order to pay with Bitcoin, you need an encrypted online wallet. You can purchase Bitcoin at special online exchanges. The exchange rate fluctuates daily and is based on supply and demand. The transfers are performed by a combination of computers over the Internet without a central coordinating body.