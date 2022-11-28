  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Carlos Queiroz in Iran training
Carlos Queiroz has had to field plenty of political questions during the World CupImage: Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images
SoccerMiddle East

US Soccer in hot water over Iran social media protest

18 minutes ago

Iran are threatening action with FIFA after social media posts from the U.S. Soccer Federation depicted the national flag without the Islamic Republic's emblem. This comes ahead of the nations meeting at the World Cup.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KBqG

Iran's state-affiliated Tasnim News Agency had said the Iranian Football Federation will file a complaint to the FIFA Ethics Committee after the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) briefly posted a picture on social media of Iran's national flag with the emblem of the Islamic Republic.

Ahead of the teams' crucial World Cup Group B clash, with both sides fighting for qualification to the round of 16, the U.S Soccer official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts displayed the altered flag in a depiction of the group standing on Saturday.

Although the post was subsequently deleted, U.S. Soccer media officer Michael Kammarman told a press conference on Sunday that the post was intentional, adding the idea was to "show support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights".

Focus off the pitch

Iran has been gripped by protests since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death in September while in police custody after she was arrested for flouting the country's strict Islamic dress code.

And, much of the focus around the Iranian team has been on their words and actions outside of football with the teamopting not to sing the national anthem ahead of the opening match against England in a sign of solidarity with the protesters.

But, Team Melli were then loudly booed by their own fans after singing ahead of their victory against Wales in the second group game.

Iran players celebrate scoring a goal
Iran can progress to the round of 16 with a draw against the US if England beat WalesImage: FADEL SENNA/AFP

The tournament in Qatar has been highly politicized for a number of teams with fans and teams highlighting the human rights, women's right and LGBTQ abuses that many face across the world.

And, with the emotionally charged situation the Iranian team have had to navigate, United States defender Wesley Zimmerman sympathized with his opponents difficulties of playing in such an environment.

"We can't speak for them and their message. We know that they're all emotional," Zimmerman said. "They're all going through things right now, they're human. We empathise with that human emotion and completely feel for them."

Klinsmann clarifies comments on Iranian "culture"

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klinsmann has clarified comments he made about the Iranian players' "culture" following the teams victory over Wales on Friday. 

In a studio discussion on the BBC the former United States coach said it was part of the players' game to use tricks to turn the referee in their favor.

"That's their way of doing it. And that's why Carlos Queiroz, he fits really well (with) the Iranian national team,'' said Klinsmann at the time.

Iranian manager Queiroz hit back on Twitter, saying: " Those remarks about Iran Culture, Iran National Team and my players are a disgrace to football."

Although the Portugese invited Klinsmann to visit Iran's national team camp to
see for himself how much the players "love and respect'' football, but called on the German to resign from FIFA's group because of his "outrageous remarks" first.

However, Klinsmann has sought to put the matter to bed, also taking to the social media platform to clarify that his comments were "football related" and not an attack on the players.

km/jt (reuters/ap)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kim Jong-un visits a factory in 2015

Despite UN sanctions, Germany did research with North Korea

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young girl and two boys standing in front of colorful columns.

Africa's population boom may boost economy, global relevance

Africa's population boom may boost economy, global relevance

Society24 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Police officers stand guard as people protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions

Protests spread across China amid zero-COVID anger

Protests spread across China amid zero-COVID anger

PoliticsNovember 27, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Germany's Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring their first goal with coach Hansi Flick

World Cup 2022: Flick's flexibility and Füllkrug's finish

World Cup 2022: Flick's flexibility and Füllkrug's finish

Sports17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Torture survivors Daniil and Viktoriya speak to DW in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Kherson residents describe torture under Russian occupation

Kherson residents describe torture under Russian occupation

Conflicts7 hours ago03:32 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women wearing loose headscarves smiling for the camera

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Press FreedomNovember 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Serenity Ivany, 14, competes in a snowshoe race in Nain, Newfoundland and Labrador

Facing climate change, Canada's Inuit living on thin ice

Facing climate change, Canada's Inuit living on thin ice

ClimateNovember 27, 20227 images
More from North America

Latin America

A mural outside a women's refuge in Mexico City shows women supporting each other, in bright colors

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

SocietyNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage