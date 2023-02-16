World Bank President Malpass announces resignation

Malpass was also accused of being a climate crisis denier.
In September, when asked on stage to respond to a claim by former US vice president Al Gore that he was a climate denier, Malpass declined several times to say if he believed man-made emissions were warming the planet.
He responded, "I'm not a scientist."
Malpass' statement came under heavy criticism including by the White House and Germany's Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze, who deemed it as "irritating."
The World Bank boss said later that he regretted his choice of words.