DW Sendung Global 3000 | Frauen in Riad
Image: DW

Women DJs Making Music in Saudi Arabia

57 minutes ago

A Saudi woman working in the music industry seemed unimaginable until recently. Now the kingdom is slowly changing and we went to a rave in Riyadh just to prove it.

https://p.dw.com/p/4P8Hf
DW Sendung Global 3000 | Peru Drogen
Image: WDR

Fighting back against illegal coca farming in Peru

Peru is one of world's main cocaine producers. Illegal coca farming is a widespread problem. Now the Ashaninka Indigenous people are literally up in arms and fighting back.

 

 

 

DW Sendung Global 3000 | Indien Autos
Image: DW

Reducing gridlock on Indian streets

Of the world's most polluted cities, 22 are in India. Two problems are the car market, which is continuing to grow, and city planning that puts cars before people. Can improved infrastructure help reduce traffic?

 

 

 

Indonesia: Global Living Room

Casma is a farmer and lives with his wife and two children in a house on the Indonesian island of Java. He belongs to the Baduy people. He shows us his traditional living room.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 27.03.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 27.03.2023 – 05:02 UTC
MON 27.03.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 27.03.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 28.03.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 28.03.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 28.03.2023 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 31.03.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 31.03.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Ukrainian servicemen from the Special Operations Forces (OPFOR) 214 Brigade load their tank with ammunition, at an undisclosed location along the frontline north of Bakhmut, Ukraine on March 16, 2023.

Ukraine updates: Kyiv prepares for counterassault

Politics36 minutes ago
