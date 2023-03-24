Women DJs Making Music in Saudi Arabia

A Saudi woman working in the music industry seemed unimaginable until recently. Now the kingdom is slowly changing and we went to a rave in Riyadh just to prove it.

Image: WDR

Fighting back against illegal coca farming in Peru

Peru is one of world's main cocaine producers. Illegal coca farming is a widespread problem. Now the Ashaninka Indigenous people are literally up in arms and fighting back.

Image: DW

Reducing gridlock on Indian streets

Of the world's most polluted cities, 22 are in India. Two problems are the car market, which is continuing to grow, and city planning that puts cars before people. Can improved infrastructure help reduce traffic?

Indonesia: Global Living Room

Casma is a farmer and lives with his wife and two children in a house on the Indonesian island of Java. He belongs to the Baduy people. He shows us his traditional living room.

