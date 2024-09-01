Winter wonderland: China's ice city
It's an ephemeral beauty that draws visitors to Harbin in northern China. They marvel at fairytale ice sculptures at the city's Snow and Ice Festival. The popular event boosts tourism in the region.
Frozen fairytale
A large, colourful and frosty display, the Ice and Snow World is an annual festival in Harbin. Some sculptures are modeled on famous buildings, others are reminiscent of European-style fairytale castles ― and some are several stories high. The festival has been taking place since 1999.
Icy art
In addition to ice buildings, there are graceful snow figures to marvel at. Artists from twelve countries are taking part in the international snow sculpture competition as part of the festival.
Dress warmly for this slide
Big fun not just for the little ones: Several ice slides at Snow and Ice World provide entertainment. The ice artists need not fear that the sculptures will melt in the partly sunny weather: At the opening of the festival,temperatures in the city up in the very north of China showed temperatures as low as -25 degrees Celsius (XY degrees Fahrenheit) during the day.
World's largest ice and snow park
At night, the ice sculptures are illuminated by colorful lights. This year, the ice park covers 810,000 square meters (200 acres), on which around 250,000 sculptures can be admired. That got the festival into the Guinness Book of World Records: It was awarded the title of the world's largest ice and snow park.
Fancy a quick dip?
The ice for the sculptures is obtained from the nearby Songhua river. Hardcore swimmers like this athlete use holes in the ice to dive into the frozen water.
A busy day in the snow
Numerous snow artists work on their figures. The festival in Harbin has been a popular winter attraction and an important tourist magnet for the capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang for decades.
Iconic setting
A costumed woman poses in front of an ice castle. Photos from the icy cityshared on social media have also boosted tourism this year, reports state news agency Xinhua. More than three million tourists flocked to Harbin around the turn of the year, according to official figures.
Winter Wonderland
The number of daily visitors to Ice and Snow World has risen to around 30,000 for the current iteration of the festival, double that of previous years, the deputy director of the ice festival, Sun Zemin, told Reuters news agency.