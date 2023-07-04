Will TikTok be banned in the United States?

Digital WorldUnited States of AmericaWill TikTok be banned in the United States?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoDigital WorldUnited States of America18 hours ago18 hours agoUS officials have been considering a ban on TikTok since the app launched. In March, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew even had to appear before Congress for more than six hours. How is the app different from other social networks that collect data?https://p.dw.com/p/4PoKPAdvertisement