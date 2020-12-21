Why watching films about an Austrian empress is a German holiday tradition

Christmas season has arrived in Germany, and this means it's time to watch the Sissi movie trilogy, which tells the story of a young Viennese empress with a radiant smile and gleaming blue eyes. Released in the 1950s, the films by Austrian director Ernst Marischka,starring Romy Schneider as Sissi, have been getting German audiences in the holiday spirit for decades.

At the time of their release in divided post-war Germany, the lighthearted Sissi films were balm for the soul of a fractured nation. Today, they remain feel-good holiday classics.

Completely irrelevant to present-day fans is how much the director distorted historical reality. The real-life love story between Elisabeth and Franz-Joseph, the rulers of the Hapsburg Monarchy, was "not even enough for a short film," as the Wiesbadener Tagblatt newspaper wrote in 1957, when Austria proudly submitted the third Sissi film to the Cannes Festival. Yet the critics were mistaken.

A box-office hit

One day after the successful film premiere in Vienna, Austria in 1955, the first film, Sissi, was released in German cinemas. The story of the charming Bavarian teen who becomes Austrian royalty was followed by two successful movies detailing the young empress's life: Sissi — The Young Empress (Sissi - Die junge Kaiserin) in 1956, and Sissi — Fateful Years of an Empress (Sissi - Schicksalsjahre einer Kaisierin) in 1957. The films, which launched German actress Romy Schneider into stardom, were box office hits. Although exact figures are not available, an estimated 25 million moviegoers are said to have seen them.

The plot details the early years of Empress Elisabeth of the Habsburg Empire and is based on the novel of the same name by author Marie Blank-Eismann, which was published in two parts in 1952 in Germany. The book had previously been brought to life as an illustrated story in the magazine Blütenregen in 1933.

Remembering the legacy of Romy Schneider 'Sissi' made her a star Though it wasn't her first role in front of the camera, "Sissi" had the most impact on the then-16-year-old Romy Schneider. After filming with director Ernst Marischka, Schneider was a star. The remarkable success of the first film was followed by several others; Schneider's popularity increased exponentially with each new role. Even today, many in Germany still see the actress as Sissi.

Remembering the legacy of Romy Schneider Light entertainment with 'Scampolo' The Heimatfilm genre was all the rage in Germany at the end of the 1950s, as was light cinematic fare. When "Sissi" was released, it became one of the most popular pillars of German cinema. With her next film, "Scampolo," Schneider upped the ante — appearing in what is arguably one of her best films of the era as an orphan girl at Paul Hubschmid's side.

Remembering the legacy of Romy Schneider An actress appears: 'The Trial' Cast as a young Leni by Orson Welles, Romy Schneider made her international debut in a film version of Kafka's "The Trial." The young Austrian-born actress appeared alongside Jeanne Moreau and Anthony Perkins and landed on the radar of many international directors.

Remembering the legacy of Romy Schneider 'The Swimming Pool' becomes a cult classic By the end of the 1960s, Romy Schneider had already filmed several movies in France. Her appearance alongside then-boyfriend and film partner Alain Delon in "Swimming Pool" was a box office hit. The elegant melodrama brought a lot of attention to Schneider — as did the film's gorgeous imagery. Tabloid headlines followed.

Remembering the legacy of Romy Schneider Claude Sautet: a favorite director With the release of "The Things of Life" in 1970, Romy Schneider hit a milestone in her career. In French filmmaker Claude Sautet, she had found "her" director. Under Sautet's direction, she could show what she had. She was able to rid herself of the "Sissi" typecast and make herself known as a character actress.

Remembering the legacy of Romy Schneider Empress Elisabeth, once again Romy Schneider revamped her role as Empress Elisabeth in 1972 – although this time in a film of a completely different artistic caliber. The great Italian director Luchino Visconti put the famous actress in a grand role in the four-hour long cinematic fresco "Ludwig." Opposite Helmut Berger, she could evidence her beauty and grandiosity in the title role.

Remembering the legacy of Romy Schneider 'Trio Infernal': a scandalous success The tabloid press in Germany wouldn't leave Romy Schneider alone throughout the 70s and she found herself fighting many stereotypes, including one rumor that said she preferred filming in France as she wanted to put her "Sissi" past behind her. Scandalous films such as "Trio Infernal" (1974) only kept her in that awkward position in the eyes of Germans.

Remembering the legacy of Romy Schneider 'The Most Important Thing: Love' Directly after the release of "Trio Infernal," Romy Schneider filmed "The Most Important Thing: Love," a film which won prizes in France but few fans in Germany. In it, she plays a down-on-her-luck actress who films soft porn to make money and in so doing, Schneider tested her own boundaries. The movie was excessive both in its acting and in the amount of skin shown.

Remembering the legacy of Romy Schneider 'Group Portrait with a Lady': a luckless return Romy Schneider's attempts to regain her footing in German cinema had nothing to do with her acting talents. Aleksandar Petrovic's film version of Heinrich Böll's novel "Group Portrait with a Lady" did poorly at the box office; artistically, it wasn't quite all there. For some reason, New German Cinema directors did not know where to start with the German star either.

Remembering the legacy of Romy Schneider 'The Passerby' and a woman in crisis Schneider's late years were overshadowed by the tragic accidental death of her son. The imprint of this private suffering can be felt in her last role, in "The Passerby," which appeared in German theaters in 1982. She died a few months before the German premiere. Author: Jochen Kürten (ct)



Kitsch and criticism

Critics accuse the films' director of leaning too heavily on kitsch, but others say such accusations fall flat. While it's true that the films do not offer an entirely faithful depiction of the Austro-Hungarian monarchy, the basic story is accurate, including the young Elisabeth's rapid alienation from the Viennese court, her enthusiasm for Hungary, her escapades abroad and her dislike of royal life. "I don't want to become empress! I want to live freely without constraint!" says Sissi in the film. Above all, the films brought classic Hollywood elements to European cinema, by telling heart-warming stories with beautiful imagery, thus making their mark on film history.

Families around Germany and Austria enjoy watching the film trilogy at Christmastime

Eventually, German actress Romy Schneider became unhappy with the role that made her famous and overshadowed her later career. "I loved this role back then," Schneider said. "I was the princess, not just in front of the camera. I was always a princess. But one day I simply did not want to be a princess anymore," she said in an interview later in her life. The actor who played her royal husband, Karlheinz Böhm, complained that the production whisked the audience away to a "pink marzipan pig world," meaning to a kind of cotton-candy fluff. Böhm broke away from his clean-cut image when he played a psychopathic murderer in the 1959 film Peeping Tom.

Netflix is also making a film about the empress.

Still today, the enchantment with Sissi lives on. Netflix now plans to make an adaptation of the life of the Austrian empress starring German actress Devrim Lingnau in the leading role. In the homes of many families in Germany and Austria during Christmas celebrations, the monarch couple can be seen on television, filling the time between eating a roast and drinking afternoon coffee.

This article was adapted from German by Sarah Hucal.