Why the Rolling Stones are the greatest rock band ever

1 hour ago

They‘re widely seen as the greatest rock band of all time. For more than 60 years, the Rolling Stones have been delighting young and old and playing to sold-out stadiums worldwide. Theirs is a unique success story. So what’s their secret?

https://p.dw.com/p/4PWe5
The Rolling Stones with Charlie Watts
Image: Nils Jorgensen/Zumapress/picture alliance

The Rolling Stones made their first appearance in 1962, more than 60 years ago, at the London Marquee Club. The band's founding members included vocalist Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Brian Jones, bassist Bill Wyman and drummer Charlie Watts. In 1969, at the age of 27, Brian Jones drowned in his own swimming pool. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are still going strong. These living legends both turn 80 in 2023. Now 75, Ron Wood has been a fixture in the band since 1975. Charlie Watts died in August 2021 at the age of 80.

England - The Rolling Stones live on stage during their 'Sixty' Tour
Image: Scott Heppell/AP/picture alliance

In 2022, the Stones undertook a major anniversary tour across Europe and played to sold-out stadiums. The tour was called: Sixty. They performed classics like "Satisfaction", "Paint it black" and "Jumpin' Jack Flash", and delighted millions of fans. They still captivate young and old with their bluesy rock and spectacular live shows. Mick Jagger's distinctive moves are as energetic as they were decades ago, while Keith Richards and Ron Wood can still hypnotize audiences with their catchy riffs. What‘s the Stones’ secret? They’ve managed to stay at the top of their game in an industry in which aging is taboo.

The Rolling Stones 1978 in New York
Image: Michael Putland/Avalon/Retna/picture alliance

What makes their style of music so timeless, and how do they continue to captivate new generations of fans? We examine the Rolling Stones phenomenon, delving into their music, style and attitude. Keith Richards summed it all up with these words: "There's the sun, there's the moon, there's air to breathe and there's the Rolling Stones.

Paul McCartney
Image: Joe Marino/newscom/picture alliance

They were just always there." And they‘ll probably always will be. A new studio album has been announced for 2023 - and one song will feature none other than Paul McCartney on bass. Back in the 1960s, the Beatles were the arch rivals of the Rolling Stones. But the band’s always been good for a surprise.

Forensics carry body bags in a forest near Izyum

Russia's Ukraine violations 'shockingly routine'

Conflicts18 hours ago
