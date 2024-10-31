US election: Why Donald Trump is so popular in Nigeria

In Nigeria, many look to the United States with anticipation during election season. As an African nation with a strong socially conservative population, many Nigerians hope Donald Trump returns to the White House.

On the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, vendors sell Donald Trump paraphernalia and the billionaire's former president's successful books, "The Art of The Deal" and "Think Like a Billionaire."

"I sell books almost every day. I sell two copies, three copies [of Trump's books] every day," Emmanuel Akhuetie, a book vendor, tells DW.

"When you read his book and apply it, you will make it in life."

As the 2024 US election approaches, discover what makes Trump so popular in Nigeria, especially among its religious, socially conservative population.