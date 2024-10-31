PoliticsNigeria
US election: Why Donald Trump is so popular in Nigeria
| in Lagos, NigeriaOctober 31, 2024
Advertisement
On the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, vendors sell Donald Trump paraphernalia and the billionaire's former president's successful books, "The Art of The Deal" and "Think Like a Billionaire."
"I sell books almost every day. I sell two copies, three copies [of Trump's books] every day," Emmanuel Akhuetie, a book vendor, tells DW.
"When you read his book and apply it, you will make it in life."
As the 2024 US election approaches, discover what makes Trump so popular in Nigeria, especially among its religious, socially conservative population.