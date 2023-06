Monika Sieradzka | Lavinia Pitu

According to a recent ILGA report, Poland ranks last in the EU in terms of LGBTQ+ rights. "If your president says that you are not a human being, dehumanizes you, the situation is getting worse and worse," says activist Milosz Przepiorkowski. He'll be joining thousands of people for this Saturday's Warsaw Pride parade.