Who is responsible for saving shipwrecked migrants at sea?

Oxana Evdokimova | Franziska Wüst
2 hours ago

Thousands of people die every year in the Mediterranean trying to reach Europe. Yet there are laws that regulate the responsibilities for international sea rescue. What are they and what are the limits of the system when it comes to mass migration?

NATO summit: Zelenskyy meets with leaders after rebuff

Politics9 minutes ago
