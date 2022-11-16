  1. Skip to content
Wreckage in Poland following a missile impact
Two people died in Poland when a missile struck near the border with UkraineImage: UGC via REUTERS
PoliticsPoland

What you need to know about the missile strike in Poland

6 minutes ago

A NATO meeting in Brussels is set for Wednesday morning after a missile strike in Poland killed two people.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JaKe

A missile crossed into NATO member Poland on Tuesday afternoon killing two people in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine. Investigations into where the missile came from are currently ongoing. 

The European Union has pledged support to Poland. Russia has denied any involvement in the missile strikes.

Where did the missile come from? 

Initial reports stated the missiles had been fired from Russia, however, the claim could not be verified.

Preliminary inquiries have shown the missile was Russian-made, but Poland's president said early on Wednesday it was unclear who fired the missile. 

While US President Joe Biden said the missile probably did not originate from Russia, Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said at a news conference on Wednesday it was too early to determine where the missile came from. 

Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland came from Russia

US officials stated that initial findings suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, the Associated Press reported.

Several countries, including China and Germany, have called for calm pending investigations into the missile strike, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warning against drawing any "hasty" conclusion about the missile's origin. 

What happens next? 

NATO ambassadors will hold a meeting at on Wednesday morning to discuss the missile strike in Poland close to the Ukrainian border with General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg scheduled to brief the press on their talks.

DW's correspondent Teri Schultz reported from Brussels that Warsaw had not requested a NATO Article 4 meeting.

Poland's national security council (BBN) is scheduled to hold a second meeting at 11:00 GMT on Wednesday amid growing concerns that the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighboring countries after a missile strike killed two people in eastern Poland. 

"The BBN is currently analysing the arrangements made so far with commanders, service chiefs and allies," BBN head Jacek Siewiera said in a post on Twitter.

The BBN had met on Tuesday night after news of the strike broke. 

Polish PM Morawiecki: 'We have placed all services on high alert'

los/sms (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)

Firefighters work to put out a fire following Russian missile strikes in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Kyiv, other cities hit by missiles

Ukraine updates: Kyiv, other cities hit by missiles

Dozens of missiles struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other cities, hitting critical infrastructure and knocking out power. This came after Zelenskyy delivered a video address at the G20 summit. DW has the latest.
Conflicts16 hours ago
Russian missiles strike cities across Ukraine

Russian missiles strike cities across Ukraine

A barrage of Russian missile strikes rained down on cities and towns across Ukraine on Tuesday, including in the capital Kyiv, where at least two people were killed when a missile struck a residential building.
1 hour ago01:44 min
Smoke rises in the distance, amid reports of two explosions, seen from Nowosiolki, Poland, near the border with Ukraine

Biden says 'unlikely' missile fired from Russia — LIVE

Conflicts21 minutes ago
