  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Nuclear energy
Symbolbild Hände
Image: Jo Hempel/weltwärts
SocietyAfrica

What role do European volunteers play in Africa?

Mona Westholt
2 hours ago

European volunteers pay vast sums of money to organizations that claim to fight poverty in Africa. But, instead of doing good for the community, some reinforce stereotypes. Is there a better way to volunteer?

https://p.dw.com/p/4QBtA

Sending young Europeans to volunteer in Africa is a booming business for organizations that promise the volunteers they are making a difference in the communities. But, unfortunately, some volunteers pay up to thousands of euros for the experience.

However, research by Daniel Guttentag, a tourism expert, reveals that volunteer tourism has a negative impact. Since many volunteer projects involve unskilled labor, unemployed locals could easily take these jobs.

Many European-funded non-governmental organizations market their programs by pointing out the poor conditions in the local regions. 

Women fill plastic containers with water in the community of Xidhinta in Somaliland, a semi-autonomous region of Somalia.
Poverty and hunger is often used to lure European volunteers to come AfricaImage: Daniel Jukes/AP Photo/picture alliance

Using poverty as bait

'Help us stop the cycle of child poverty in Africa,' 'Feed one meal to the hungry school child,' 'Support a village with clean water' — such phrases are commonly used to raise financial support or appeal to volunteers.  

According to Guttentag, such an approach not only emphasizes the stereotype of Africa as a continent in need but also rationalizes poverty. 

 "I find it problematic when volunteers come with the understanding that they are changing or even saving anything or anyone in Africa. That is not what volunteering is about", says Johanna Habersetzer, a German volunteer in Kenya

The so-called 'white-savior' mentality is known to cause more harm than good in international development work.

Habersetzer started her volunteer journey at Kenya's Mount Elgon National Park in March. Her tasks vary from selling tickets to visitors, planting trees, or drawing maps for the park. 

She told DW that she left Europe after finishing school to get a different perspective and cultural exchange. 

A young German woman feeding a giraffe
German volunteer Johanna Habersetzer says her time in Kenya was an 'eye-opener' Image: Johanna Habersetzer

The best way to volunteer

The right way to volunteer depends on the project and the region. According to Guttentag's research, greater awareness of the possible negative consequences of volunteer tourism is the first step.

Some organizations distance themselves from volunteer tourism. 

For example, In Germany, some organizations make it compulsory for volunteers to send an application, if successful, be interviewed, and even participate in preparatory seminars and training before being allowed to volunteer. 

Weltwärts is one such organization. The German NGO, which promotes mutual learning and stronger international partnerships, teaches its volunteers about post-colonial power structures, racism, and sustainable development. It also sensitizes participants about common stereotypes during a 25-day seminar. 

A man speaks through a microphone as others look on
Arafat Lesheve is calling on European volunteers to share their IT knowledge Image: Africa CDC comms person

Contribution by volunteers

"Our volunteers make a contribution that cannot be compared with the work done by development experts. Volunteering is not about development aid in the narrow sense", Weltwärts told DW in a written statement.

Volunteer Habersetzer was prepared similarly by her organization Kulturweit, a program run by the German UNESCO Commission. During the seminars, she discarded prejudices and learned about her role as a volunteer: She stressed that coming to volunteer with the right mindset is critical.

While discussing the controversy surrounding volunteer work with her peers, she was shocked by some revelations. "It was an eye-opener! The Kenyans are not dependent on my help as a volunteer." 

Hundreds of African Americans resettle in Ghana

Listening to the locals' expectations

Neglecting the desires of locals is another negative impact of volunteering. Locals who have worked with German volunteers have different expectations of them.

As a Nigerian social worker, Ololade Ogunnunbi's main wish is for European volunteers to "understand the locals and how to relate with them." 

Apart from cultural exchange Arafat Lesheve from Tanzania wants volunteers to share soft and IT skills.

Ololade Ogunnubi, a Nigerian social worker
Nigerian social worker Ololade Ogunnubi says it is important for volunteers to understand the localsImage: Mayowa Ogunnubi

Dennis Beru, a community radio journalist from Kenya, expects volunteers to bring in new ideas on approaching issues. 

Hopes that exchange can reduce stereotypes

Taking in the expectations of the locals and knowing her place as a volunteer is what Habersetzer is planning to do during her stay. 

"I will learn about the culture in Kenya, and when I am back in Germany, I might be able to reduce the stereotypes of my German friends."

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A mobile phone

Millions of Kenyans indebted to mobile app lenders

Millions of Kenyans indebted to mobile app lenders

Loans through mobile apps have skyrocketed in Kenya. While this fintech industry provides easy-to-access credits, it has become a nightmare. Experts fear the largely unregulated market could lead to a credit crisis.
Business20 hours ago
Pistorius, right, and Schulze, left, reach out to touch sacks of grain in a World Food Program warehouse

Germany looks for new partners in western Africa

Germany looks for new partners in western Africa

With German and other European troops leaving the Sahel region of Africa, German officials are looking for new ways to keep extremist groups there at bay.
PoliticsApril 14, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burning buildings and military patrol northeast of Khartoum International Airport

Sudan updates: Blinken calls leaders, urges cease-fire

Conflicts6 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A mobile phone

Millions of Kenyans indebted to mobile app lenders

Millions of Kenyans indebted to mobile app lenders

Business20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

external

Indonesia: Batik machine hopes to revive 'dyeing' art form

Indonesia: Batik machine hopes to revive 'dyeing' art form

Business2 hours ago02:47 min
More from Asia

Germany

A man in a VR headset controls a robot

Hannover Fair: Industrial firms get to work in the metaverse

Hannover Fair: Industrial firms get to work in the metaverse

Business1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

Young people wearing the Israeli flag over their shoulders while they walk through the former Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

March of the Living: Remembrance in Auschwitz

March of the Living: Remembrance in Auschwitz

History18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A child watches as a local artist works on a mural painting showing the late Syrian rebel fighter Abdel-Basset al-Sarout in the town of Binnish in the jihadi-held northern Idlib province .

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

PoliticsApril 14, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

People assembling a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur skeleton

Bone to pick: Is the dinosaur fossil investment craze over?

Bone to pick: Is the dinosaur fossil investment craze over?

Business4 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage