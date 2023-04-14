Africa: IMF sounds alarm on declining aid, rising debt

As a result, double-digit inflation in half of the countries was eroding purchasing power and hitting the most vulnerable, the IMF added. Inflation tends to be felt most keenly by those already struggling to pay the bills.
A strong US dollar, the currency in which most sovereign debt is repaid, was also making the region's relative debt burden heavier, the IMF warned.
"The US dollar effective exchange rate reached a 20-year high last year, increasing the burden of dollar-denominated debt service payments. Interest payments as a share of revenue have doubled for the average [sub-Saharan African] country over the past decade," the IMF said in its report.
The IMF did however say that the region was not helpless and recommended four steps for governments to mitigate the damage: consolidating public finances and avoiding excess spending, keeping inflation in check, allowing exchange rates to adjust while managing any negative impacts on the economy, and "ensuring important efforts to tackle climate change do not crowd out financing for basic needs like health and education."
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development this week noted that while international aid to Ukraine surged last year amid the war, it dropped for Africa.