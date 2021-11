Hotel Atlantic, Hamburg, Germany — 'Tomorrow Never Dies'

Only the best hotels will do for 007, and among them is Hamburg's legendary Hotel Atlantic. In the 1997 film "Tomorrow Never Dies," starring Pierce Brosnan, the hotel is the setting for a love scene which, as so often in Bond films, ends tragically. However, the hotel was only filmed from the outside, while a British golf club was used as the setting for the interior.