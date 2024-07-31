What is behind 'Pashtun uprising' in northwestern Pakistan?

ConflictsPakistanWhat is behind 'Pashtun uprising' in northwestern Pakistan?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPakistanAli Kaifee in Bannu07/31/2024July 31, 2024Pakistani authorities have long accused a Pashtun rights movement, which calls for an end to the conflict along the border with Afghanistan, of conspiring against the state. But the group says its demands are legitimate.https://p.dw.com/p/4iyT1Advertisement