What do voters see in Trump?

Ines Pohl
February 24, 2024

The US presidential election will take place this November and Trump is polling well. What’s his appeal? Why does he remain so popular with voters?

Jasmyn Jordan is a young, black student of political science and international relations at the University of Iowa. In the 1970s, Jack Gilchrist served in the US air force. Now 69, he and his son run a metal fabricating company. Jesus Marquez is in his 40s. He grew up in Mexico and today he has his own radio show. All three are fervent Trump supporters. We went to Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada to meet them and find out why they believe he should be the next president. A report by Ines Pohl.

Ines Pohl
Ines Pohl Bureau head of DW's Washington Studio@inespohl
