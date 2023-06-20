  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Titanic sub
China
Russia's war in Ukraine
CatastropheNorth America

What caused the implosion of the Titan sub?

Fred Schwaller | Silja Thoms
3 hours ago

The Titan submersible is believed to have imploded. Experts think the materials used to construct the vessel could have cracked under deep-sea pressure.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SqUY
A image of Titan, the submersible that vanished on expedition to the Titanic wreckage.
Communication with the Titan was lost on Sunday, sparking an international search-and-rescue operationImage: OceanGate Expeditions/REUTERS

The four day-long search for the missing Titan submersible has come to a tragic end, with all of the five people on board the vessel believed to be dead, the US Coast Guard (USCG) said on Thursday.

The Coast Guard earlier announced that rescuers had uncovered a "debris field" within the search area where teams were searching for the missing Titan submersible that was traveling to the wreck of the Titanic.

A remote-controlled underwater search vehicle (ROV) found pieces of debris on the ocean floor that belonged to the Titan submersible, approximately 488 meters (1,600 feet) away from the bow of the sunken Titanic on the ocean floor.

The debris found indicates "a catastrophic implosion of the vessel," USCG Rear Admiral John Mauger said at a press conference on Thursday in the US city of Boston.

Imploded Titan submersible found near Titanic

How did the submersible implode?

There is no definitive proof of what happened, but experts assume the implosion happened on Sunday — the first day of the dive.

The Titan was made of carbon fiber and titanium, materials thought to withstand the pressure at depths of up to 4,000 meters. The craft's hull was designed to protect the crew from the water pressure.

The water pressure 3,800 meters down at the site of the Titanic wreck is roughly 400 atmospheres (6,000 PSI) — about the same as having 35 elephants on your shoulders.

"Any deep divers know how unforgiving the abyssal plain is: going undersea is as, if not more, challenging than going into space from an engineering perspective," said Eric Fusil, director of the Shipbuilding Hub for Integrated Engineering at the University of Adelaide, Australia.

Experts have questioned the use of titanium and carbon fiber for deep diving, as they have different properties.

Titanium is elastic and can adapt to ranges of stresses and pressures without permanent strain on the material. Carbon fiber on the other hand is stiffer and non-elastic, often prone to cracking.

Eric Fusil, writing on Friday in The Conversation, speculates the differences in the materials could have created a defect in the hull, triggering “an instantaneous implosion due to the underwater pressure.”

“Within less than one second, the vessel — being pushed down on by the weight of a 3,800m column of water — would have immediately crumpled in from all sides,” Fusil wrote.

The implosion would have killed everyone within less than 20 milliseconds, a speed faster than the brain can even process the information.

Exploring the ocean depths 

This is not the first deep-sea expedition in which tourists have explored the deepest recesses of the ocean.

In 2012, Canadian filmmaker James Cameron set off on a deep-sea expedition to the deepest point on Earth in the Mariana Trench aboard the submersible Deepsea Challenger. He collected data and footage at depths of around 10,900 meters.

His deep-sea voyage came exactly 100 years after the Titanic sank to the ocean floor. Cameron has also visited the Titanic wreck numerous times in earlier deep-sea voyages.

In 2019, American explorer and private investor Victor Vescovo set a world record in the Mariana Trench, where he reached 10,928 meters — 16 meters deeper than the previous record set by Don Walsh and Jacques Piccard in 1960.

Together with billionaire Hamish Harding (passenger on the Titan believed to be deceased), Vescovo also set a world record for the longest time spent in the deepest part of the ocean on a single dive when they spent four hours and 15 minutes traversing the Mariana Trench in 2021.

On board the Titan was also the former French Navy Captain Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who has often dived to the Titanic wreck. A few years ago, in an interview with the Irish Examiner newspaper, he said, "In deep water, you're dead before you can realize what's happening."

The 77-year-old had been head of the research program at RMS Titanic/Phoenix International, which owns the salvage rights to the wreck, since 2007.

Edited by: Helen Whittle

DW-Mitarbeiter Fred Schwaller, PhD
Fred Schwaller Science writer fascinated by the brain and the mind, and how science influences society@schwallerfred
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Titan, the submersible that vanished on expedition to the Titanic wreckage

Titanic submarine: Fears grow for 5 people aboard missing vessel

Titanic submarine: Fears grow for 5 people aboard missing vessel

Rescue teams are racing against time to find a submersible that was en route to the seabed where the Titanic lies. A Pakistani businessman and his son, along with British billionaire Hamish Harding, were on board.
CatastropheJune 21, 2023
This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible.

Titanic tour submarine goes missing, search launched

Titanic tour submarine goes missing, search launched

The OceanGate Expeditions company said that it was "mobilizing all options" to locate a submersible vehicle that set out to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.
CatastropheJune 19, 2023
Undated handout photo shows Titan, the submersible that vanished on expedition to the Titanic wreckage, on the deck of a ship

Few vessels can go as deep as the missing sub: DW reports

Few vessels can go as deep as the missing sub: DW reports

June 20, 202302:58 min
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bundestag plenary on June 23, 2023

German parliament reforms skilled work immigration law

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Electoral posters of the top two presidential candidates in the 2018 election, Julius Maada Bio and Samura Kamara

Sierra Leone gears up for crucial election

Sierra Leone gears up for crucial election

Politics24 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Men in suits stand near a robot

China touts Germany business ties despite unsolved tensions

China touts Germany business ties despite unsolved tensions

Business24 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Kazakh President Tokayev and his German counterpart Steinmeier are seen together

Germany and Kazakhstan aim to deepen partnership

Germany and Kazakhstan aim to deepen partnership

Politics20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Aerial view of a rusty blue boat crammed with hundreds of migrants

Migrants seek answers after Greece boat disaster

Migrants seek answers after Greece boat disaster

Catastrophe18 hours ago03:28 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A car set on fire by Israelis is pictured in front of a house in Turmus Aya, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

ConflictsJune 21, 202302:00 min
More from Middle East

North America

external

Cricket swarm invades city in US state of Nevada

Cricket swarm invades city in US state of Nevada

OffbeatJune 20, 202302:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

A woman affected by Suzano eucalyptus producing methods looks outside a window in her home

Greenwashing concerns: Is Brazil paper company sustainable?

Greenwashing concerns: Is Brazil paper company sustainable?

Nature and EnvironmentJune 22, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage