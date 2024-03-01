Silja Thoms studied journalism and political science at Germany's Technical University of Dortmund and at the Institut d'études politiques (Sciences Po) in Toulouse, France. After internships, among others at German national broadcaster ZDF and Arte, a European public service channel, she worked mainly as a freelancer for the political talk show "Hart aber Fair" on ARD, Germany's largest public broadcasting network.

During her journalism traineeship at DW, she wrote and filmed for various editorial offices in Bonn, Berlin and Washington. She has been an editor at DW since March 2023, researching and writing for the fact-checking team, among others.