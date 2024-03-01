  1. Skip to content
Silja Thoms
Image: DW

Silja Thoms

Senior editor, reporter and fact-checker

Silja Thoms studied journalism and political science at Germany's Technical University of Dortmund and at the Institut d'études politiques (Sciences Po) in Toulouse, France. After internships, among others at  German national broadcaster ZDF and Arte, a European public service channel, she worked mainly as a freelancer for the political talk show "Hart aber Fair" on ARD, Germany's largest public broadcasting network.

During her journalism traineeship at DW, she wrote and filmed for various editorial offices in Bonn, Berlin and Washington. She has been an editor at DW since March 2023, researching and writing for the fact-checking team, among others.

Featured stories by Silja Thoms

Screengrabs of videos on social media

Fact check: These earthquake videos from Japan are recycled

Out-of-context videos are circulating on social media following this week's major earthquake in Japan.
Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 3, 2024
Two men sit on a bench with their backs to the camera in front of a wall with dozens of photos of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war. The man on the right is in uniform, and has put his arm around the other.

Ukraine: Life goes on in wartime

For nearly two years, Ukrainians have been living with the consequences of Russia's invasion. There's no end in sight.
ConflictsJanuary 3, 202411 images
Three men sit atop the rubble of destroyed houses of the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees

'Catastrophic' humanitarian situation in besieged Gaza

Food, fuel, medicine, water: everything is running dangerously low in the Palestinian territory.
ConflictsNovember 5, 2023
Stories by Silja Thoms

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, wears a protective vest and helmet as he receives a security briefing with commanders and soldiers in Gaza

How Israel plans to run postwar Gaza

Israel's plan for governing Gaza after the war involves full military control and shutting down UNRWA.
ConflictsFebruary 25, 2024
external

How to spot disinformation in the Israel-Hamas war

The Israel-Hamas war has been marked by a wave of disinformation. Here are three tips to help you debunk fakes.
ConflictsDecember 15, 202303:44 min
A photo compilation of a person lying on the ground with their face blurred, alongside images of parachutists and a burning building.

Fact check: Hamas attacks on Israel spark wave of fake news

Hamas' terror attacks on Israel and Israel's retaliation led to fake news and misinformation flooding the internet.
PoliticsOctober 16, 202306:11 min
An AI-generated image of an old man, smiling, and a bowl of chia seeds, stamped with the word "FAKE"

Fact check: AI doctors on social media spreading fake claims

AI-generated doctors are providing health and beauty tips on social media platforms. How dangerous are they?
HealthOctober 7, 2023
Two white German police search a Black man

The state of racial profiling in Germany

What is racial profiling and what is being done to prevent it in Germany?
PoliticsSeptember 30, 2023
A crowd jumps and cheers, waving at the camera, as smoke billows in the background

Fact check: Coup in Niger sparks fake news

After Nigerien coup, social media flooded was with reports. DW's fact-checking team followed up on several viral claims.
PoliticsAugust 3, 2023
