Whale swallows kayaker in Chile then spits him out

A humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker in Chile before spitting him out without any injuries. The whole scene was captured on video and quickly went viral.

Last week, Adrian Simancas was kayaking with his father, Dell, in the Strait of Magellan when a humpback whale emerged from the water and swallowed him along with his yellow kayak.

A few moments later, the whale emerged again and released Simancas.

'I thought it had eaten me'

"I thought I was dead," Adrian told the Associated Press news agency. "I thought it had eaten me, that it had swallowed me."

Dell, who was a few meters away, captured the incident on camera as he calmed his son.

"Stay calm, stay calm," he can be heard saying after his son was released from the whale's mouth.

Adrian said he really got scared after he was released by the whale and thought the whale would harm his father or that he would die in the sea.

"When I came up and started floating, I was scared that something might happen to my father, too, that we wouldn't reach the shore in time or that I would get hypothermia," Adrian said.

Adrian managed to reach his father and both Dell and Adrian returned unharmed.

Whale attacks are rare in the Chilean sea but frigid waters pose a challenge for sailors, swimmers and kayakers.

