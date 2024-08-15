  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentMadagascar

Of Whales and Turtles - The Rewards of Ocean Conservation

August 15, 2024

Humans have hunted humpback whales and sea turtles for a long time, driving them to the brink of extinction.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jAVB
A humpback whale and its calf are photographed by a diver in the open sea.
Image: Lucky You

On La Réunion, the Comoros islands, and Madagascar, dedicated individuals are showing how we can respectfully coexist with these giants of the oceans.

A humpback whale calf swims close to its mother in the Indian Ocean.
The Indian Ocean off the island of La Réunion is the nursery of humpback whales.Image: Lucky You

A baby whale born off the coast of La Réunion and an adult sea turtle make their first ocean crossing. The small whale is spotted alongside its mother near Madagascar, an important stage in the migration route of the marine mammals, which head for the nutrient-rich waters of the Antarctic every year.

A green sea turtle swims across the seabed.
The sea turtle has to return to the beach where it hatched to lay its eggs. To do this, it has to travel up to over 1000 kilometers.Image: Lucky You

The sea turtle, on the other hand, has a different destination - it’s headed for the island of its birth in Europe, over a thousand kilometers away. Once there, it will reproduce to ensure the survival of its species.

A sea turtle is tied up in a wooden boat.
The sea turtle is unfortunately still hunted by poachers and is highly endangered. Image: Lucky You

Humans hunted humpback whales and sea turtles to the brink of extinction. Populations are recovering today, but human activities still pose a threat to these fascinating sea creatures. If they are to survive, humans must change their behavior and learn to live harmoniously and sustainably with them.

A group of divers swims in the sea at a respectful distance from the whale cow and her young.
In the waters off La Réunion, the whale decides whether it wants to meet humans or not. Image: Lucky You

For example, tourist divers on La Réunion are encouraged to treat the humpback whales with respect, and leave it up to the animals to decide whether to approach their human observers. During whale watching tours off Sainte-Marie, boat engines are switched off so as not to disturb the ocean giants. And in Comoros, the inhabitants of Itsamia put a stop to poaching and make sure the creatures can lay their eggs in peace on the beach.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 04.09.2024 – 01:15 UTC
WED 04.09.2024 – 04:15 UTC
THU 05.09.2024 – 09:15 UTC
THU 05.09.2024 – 16:15 UTC
THU 05.09.2024 – 21:15 UTC
FRI 06.09.2024 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 07.09.2024 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 08.09.2024 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

Malaysia | Meeresschildkröte

Malaysia's sea turtles are edging towards extinction

Malaysia's sea turtles are edging towards extinction

Warmer temperatures at nesting beaches are threatening sea turtle populations. Conservationists fear Malaysia's turtle species could disappear in a few decades.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 4, 202401:48 min
Living Planet 210318 Podcast Picture Teaser

Mysteries of the seas — humpback whale calls, turtle police & warming oceans

Mysteries of the seas — humpback whale calls, turtle police & warming oceans

In today's episode, we dive underwater to visit creatures great and very, very small. Some of them are vocal, some are vital for the air we breathe and, sadly, many of them are threatened. How can we better protect life in the oceans? Plus — the environmental toll of your monthly bleed, and how menstrual products tell the story of the modern world, from capitalism to patriarchy to pollution.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 12, 202229:59 min
DW Eco India | Sea Turtle

Sea turtle conservation in Tamil Nadu

Sea turtle conservation in Tamil Nadu

Sea turtles are on the verge of extinction, but some fishermen in Tamil Nadu are helping: they have founded a task force to protect the turtles during their nesting season, collect discarded fishing nets and finally release the turtles into the sea.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 13, 202302:44 min
