Of Whales and Turtles - The Rewards of Ocean Conservation

Humans have hunted humpback whales and sea turtles for a long time, driving them to the brink of extinction.

On La Réunion, the Comoros islands, and Madagascar, dedicated individuals are showing how we can respectfully coexist with these giants of the oceans.

The Indian Ocean off the island of La Réunion is the nursery of humpback whales. Image: Lucky You

A baby whale born off the coast of La Réunion and an adult sea turtle make their first ocean crossing. The small whale is spotted alongside its mother near Madagascar, an important stage in the migration route of the marine mammals, which head for the nutrient-rich waters of the Antarctic every year.

The sea turtle has to return to the beach where it hatched to lay its eggs. To do this, it has to travel up to over 1000 kilometers. Image: Lucky You

The sea turtle, on the other hand, has a different destination - it’s headed for the island of its birth in Europe, over a thousand kilometers away. Once there, it will reproduce to ensure the survival of its species.

The sea turtle is unfortunately still hunted by poachers and is highly endangered. Image: Lucky You

Humans hunted humpback whales and sea turtles to the brink of extinction. Populations are recovering today, but human activities still pose a threat to these fascinating sea creatures. If they are to survive, humans must change their behavior and learn to live harmoniously and sustainably with them.

In the waters off La Réunion, the whale decides whether it wants to meet humans or not. Image: Lucky You

For example, tourist divers on La Réunion are encouraged to treat the humpback whales with respect, and leave it up to the animals to decide whether to approach their human observers. During whale watching tours off Sainte-Marie, boat engines are switched off so as not to disturb the ocean giants. And in Comoros, the inhabitants of Itsamia put a stop to poaching and make sure the creatures can lay their eggs in peace on the beach.

