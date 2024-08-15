Of Whales and Turtles - The Rewards of Ocean Conservation

Of Whales and Turtles - The Rewards of Ocean ConservationAugust 15, 2024
On La Réunion, the Comoros islands, and Madagascar, dedicated individuals are showing how we can respectfully coexist with these giants of the oceans.
A baby whale born off the coast of La Réunion and an adult sea turtle make their first ocean crossing. The small whale is spotted alongside its mother near Madagascar, an important stage in the migration route of the marine mammals, which head for the nutrient-rich waters of the Antarctic every year.
The sea turtle, on the other hand, has a different destination - it’s headed for the island of its birth in Europe, over a thousand kilometers away. Once there, it will reproduce to ensure the survival of its species.
Humans hunted humpback whales and sea turtles to the brink of extinction. Populations are recovering today, but human activities still pose a threat to these fascinating sea creatures. If they are to survive, humans must change their behavior and learn to live harmoniously and sustainably with them.
For example, tourist divers on La Réunion are encouraged to treat the humpback whales with respect, and leave it up to the animals to decide whether to approach their human observers. During whale watching tours off Sainte-Marie, boat engines are switched off so as not to disturb the ocean giants. And in Comoros, the inhabitants of Itsamia put a stop to poaching and make sure the creatures can lay their eggs in peace on the beach.
