Midhat Fatimah

For Midhat, her camera is her most prized possession and also the reason she found her way into Journalism. In her stories, Midhat aims to focus on voices we get to hear less of.

She started her journalistic career as a video producer with The Indian Express in 2019 where she covered some major events in India like the Anti-CAA protests and the Delhi riots. Thereafter, she joined the digital wing of Outlook Magazine where she learned the nitty-gritty of digital journalism and online publishing.

For a brief time, Midhat worked as a researcher studying implications of social media and big data for the journalism industry in India.

She joined DW in 2022 as a digital journalist and contributes to diverse national and international stories.