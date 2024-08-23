  1. Skip to content
Midhat Fatimah

Writer and reporter based in New Delhi

Midhat is a writer at DW's online breaking news desk and a reporter with a special focus on environment, gender and human rights.

For Midhat, her camera is her most prized possession and also the reason she found her way into Journalism. In her stories, Midhat aims to focus on voices we get to hear less of. 

She started her journalistic career as a video producer with The Indian Express in 2019 where she covered some major events in India like the Anti-CAA protests and the Delhi riots. Thereafter, she joined the digital wing of Outlook Magazine where she learned the nitty-gritty of digital journalism and online publishing.

For a brief time, Midhat worked as a researcher studying implications of social media and big data for the journalism industry in India. 

She joined DW in 2022 as a digital journalist and contributes to diverse national and international stories. 

Featured stories by Midhat Fatimah

Young women hold hands as they walk in line ahead of a crowd of protesters

India: Kolkata rape reawakens rage over threats to women

Many women in India are wondering if anything has changed since the gruesome "Nirbhaya" murder shocked India in 2012.
Law and JusticeAugust 23, 2024
A farmer points while giving a speech at the protest site

India's angry farmers brace for long, dangerous protest

Farmers in India feel cheated by the government and are once again facing barricades on the roads leading to New Delhi.
PoliticsFebruary 23, 2024
Stories by Midhat Fatimah

People stand on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Puducherry, India

India: Several dead as cyclone Fengal brings heavy rainfall

India: Several dead as cyclone Fengal brings heavy rainfall

Authorities in southern states of India have issued warnings as Fengal is expected to bring further heavy rainfall.
CatastropheDecember 3, 2024
A man walkes through a flooded street during a heavy monsoon rainfall in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

COP29: Will India finally address climate migration?

COP29: Will India finally address climate migration?

India is seeing increased climate-induced migration, but its policies still fail to recognize climate migrants.
ClimateNovember 8, 2024
A mobile phone displaying different social media and other apps

India: Censorship for digital content?

India: Censorship for digital content?

A draft bill has drawn sharp criticism for attempting to regulate independent content creators.
PoliticsAugust 13, 2024
Tae Yongho, a former minister of the North Korean Embassy in London who fled to South Korea in 2016

Ex-North Korean envoy appointed vice minister in South Korea

Ex-North Korean envoy appointed vice minister in South Korea

Appointed as the head of the unification council, Tae Yongho has become the highest-ranking defector in South Korea.
PoliticsJuly 18, 2024
Boeing Starliner as it prepares to dock with the ISS

Boeing Starliner return to Earth delayed again, no date set

Boeing Starliner return to Earth delayed again, no date set

NASA said the delay was to allow more time for review of technical issues.
ScienceJune 22, 2024
A woman pours water on her head after filling her containers with drinking water from a municipal tanker on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 21, 2024

India: Heat waves pose greater risks for Dalits

India: Heat waves pose greater risks for Dalits

The heat stress in India is not shared equally. Historically marginalized Dalits are at greater risk.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 12, 2024
