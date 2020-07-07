We’re Queer, We’re Here - Fighting for Rights in the Balkans

Azis is one of these role models. He is gay, he is Roma, and he is the biggest pop star in his native Bulgaria. His popularity is a challenge to religious and traditionally-minded Bulgarians. He used to appear in drag, now, his onstage persona is that of a vulnerable tough guy. In fact, Azis had a double coming-out: as he says, "It's now easier in Bulgaria to say "I'm gay" - than "I'm Roma.

In Serbia, the army and the church are held in high esteem. But the Serbian capital of Belgrade is home to one of the largest centers for gender reassignment surgery in the Balkans. Helena Vuković used to be a major in the Serbian army. When she talked about being a woman in a man's body, she was discharged from the army. Now Helena is an activist, fighting for the rights of trans people in Serbia.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, queer people still have a hard time living an open life. They fear violence and discrimination. But there are a number of young people willing to risk being themselves in public. In western Europe, the annual Pride parade may be a familiar sight on the streets, but in Sarajevo it constitutes a small revolution.

"Queer Balkans" gathers remarkable individuals from queer Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria and Serbia who are fighting for freedom, justice and recognition in societies where populists, religious conservatism and machismo still rule.





