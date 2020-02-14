Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we once again bring you a host of environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet.

First, we go to Ethiopia where churches are playing a key role in conservation throughout the country by protecting forest areas around their parishes. By building protective "walls" the churches are guaranteeing the safety of the old trees.

Then we see how a welder in Kenya is using scrap metal as the basic raw material for his art. After years of toiling away he is now represented by a gallery and is passing on his skills to younger artists.

After that we look into the possible uses of hydrogen. In Germany, it is already powering busses and the steel industry is using it to neutralize its CO2 emissions. Is the most abundant substance in the universe the fuel of the future? We investigate.

Finally, we go to Senegal where rural farmers have relied on slash and burn methods to create fresh farmland. Now a startup is trying to improve the prosperity of locals through new sustainable agriculture methods.

