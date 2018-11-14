Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

This week's eco@africa show travels from Zimbabwe to Cape Verde, checking out green ideas for a better planet!

First, we're off to Kenya to see how a new company is exploring the potential of solar energy, from charging mobile phones to providing energy for factories.

Next, we visit Nigeria, where a start-up is helping small-scale farmers reduce agricultural waste with the help of a machine powered by solar energy.

In Tanzania, we meet a young innovator – one of a group of self-taught engineers – who wants to solve the country's energy problem with renewables.

Over on Cape Verde, the islands are looking to wind and solar power to bring down their high energy bills, whilst also improving the environment – and a public-private partnership is helping make this a reality.

We then journey to the UK capital of London, where a company is turning so-called 'fatbergs' – congealed lumps of fat that end up blocking the sewage system – into green biodiesel.

Finally we travel to Zimbabwe, where a government ban on the use of incandescent light bulbs has spurred a local company to produce LED bulbs that use 80 percent less energy and last six times as long.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.