Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of smart innovations for a greener planet!

We start off in Cameroon where Lake Ossa is a source of livelihood for many. But the invasive Salvinia plant is threatening to suffocate its aquatic life and prevents manatees from reaching their food. Now an NGO is trying to tackle the plant.

Then we head to Kenya to see how an environmental group is using electric fences to stop wandering elephants, illegal logging and protect sources of water. The group has already put up fences around two key areas and is adding more.

After that we meet an artist who is giving old glass a second life by using it to create hand-blown vases in Ghana. His work keeps the glass from ending up in landfills or on the side of the road.

Over in Nigeria we see how an entrepreneur is turning a hydroponic agribusiness into a sustainable development project that creates jobs. He shows that agriculture must be technology-driven and climate smart to have a future.

Finally, we head to Uganda. There we visit the Social Innovation Academy in Mpigi, near the capital. The school is helping young people turn their social and environmental dreams into reality. One of its graduates runs a company turning recycled plastic into bricks.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.