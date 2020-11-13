Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of clever ideas for a greener planet!

We start off in Senegal where activist Haider El Ali is trying to make his country fit for climate change through reforestation projects. The former environment minister doesn't just plant trees but is convincing the young to help out, too.

Then we head to Italy. There in 2014 residents of a small town decided to go pesticide-free. Six years later it is still not there as many big apple orchards still use chemicals and are fighting in court to overturn the rule.

Back in Africa we visit a cooperative in Ivory Coast that is bringing together women in order to show them how to use cocoa plants in a sustainable way. Now they don't just export the beans, they have many more options and can even process them to make their own teas and spices.

Then we see how a young Kenyan entrepreneur is turning black soldier fly larvae into an animal feed superfood. Made locally, it's a good source of protein and a sustainable replacement for more traditional soya or fish meal.

We end the show in Mozambique where an NGO is advocating for recycling while also providing employment for marginalized groups in society like HIV-positive women and trash pickers. It is an opportunity for them to get out of poverty.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.