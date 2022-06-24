 We have a big responsibility to society, say African artists | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 24.06.2022

Culture

We have a big responsibility to society, say African artists

Ugandan musician and politician Bobi Wine says culture can flourish with freedom. He was part of a group of African artists invited to a DW panel to discuss opportunities for Africa's creative scene.

Bobi Wine, man seated playing the guitar

Bobi Wine fights for change in his native country

"Freedom comes to those who fight, but not to those who cry, coz the more you cry, the more your people continue to die, so rise and defend your rights!"

With these lines from his song "Time Bomb," Bobi Wine opened a panel this week on the invitation of DW culture editors in the framework of the annual Global Media Forum.

In his native Uganda, Wine could end up in prison for that statement. Since 2018, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, which is his real name, has been listed as an "abolished artist" in Uganda.

"I'm not supposed to stage a concert and neither is my music supposed to play on radio or TV," he said.

Bobi Wine, a man in a suit and red cap surrounded by police

Bobi Wine has been arrested time and again in Uganda

Active in politics since 2017, Bobi Wine is a thorn in the side of Uganda's government. He opposes President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled these past 36 years. In 2021, Wine ran as a presidential candidate despite attempts at intimidation — Wine has been repeatedly arrested and tortured in recent years.

He lost the election, and he and his family were placed under house arrest for months. The fact that he is still alive at all may be because the government wants to maintain appearances, at least to the international community, that opposition is possible.

But Wine does not want to leave his country, because that would "be betrayal — betrayal of myself and my people. And it would not make practical sense at the end of the day," he told DW. "The tyrants that rule some countries in Africa are empowered."

Should activists go into exile?

Stella Gaitano, a writer from neighboring South Sudan, decided to go into exile. She, too, was persecuted and arrested several times for writing texts that denounce warmongering in her region.

The Sudanese-born author participated in protests against former strongman and autocrat Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown by the military in 2019. She is also involved in various NGOs that provide food donations to refugees and displaced people — as well as books.

Watch video 06:24

Maria Ressa: 'Without truth, you can't have trust'

Change needs education, she argued.

"Dreaming about countries is not enough. We have to work and we have to build ourselves first — then we can build our countries."

Gaitano prepared her children for the possibility that she might have to flee one day. "That made me strong and that made them strong," said the author, who has been living in the town of Kamen in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia since March 2022. She is a fellow of the PEN writers' association Writers-in-Exile program, but with her ex-husband in Sudan her three sons are waiting for visas to join their mother.

Ike Nnaebue from Nigeria wanted to leave his homeland more than 20 years ago to seek his fortune in Europe. He had already got as far as Mali when tales of the dangers of the journey made him change his mind. Today, Nnaebue is a celebrated Nigerian filmmaker. His documentary "No U-Turn" received special mention at the Berlin Film Festival this year.

Ike Nnaebue, man and woman seated and discussing

Nigerian filmmaker Ike Nnaebue

 "As artists, we have very big responsibility," he told DW. "Part of our work is holding a mirror to society and pointing society in the right direction."

"The job for us as creatives from Africa, from West Africa and especially from Nigeria is to show what is possible, to show that people can dream from wherever they are," he said. 

He believes that this is a good time for filmmakers in Nigeria because people want to hear about "everyday heroes of everyday life ... stories that show the magic of the people."

Artworks on the road

Angele Etoundi Essamba, a photographer from Cameroon, captures that very magic, too.

"I wanted to break all the stereotypes that surrounded the representation not only of Africa, but of African women," said Essamba, whose works are being added to the permanent collection of New York's Museum of Modern Art.

Essamba is convinced that art can bring about change. In the last 20 years, he says, African art has become increasingly in demand, which has clearly also benefited the artists.

"It's really a very good time for African artists," said Akinbode Akinbiyi, a British-Nigerian photographer, adding that "from the continent, things are really moving forward." Settled in Berlin, Akinbiyi regularly travels to Africa to give workshops. Be passionate about what you do — that is the advice he gives the young students.

Passion is something that none of the five guests gathered for the DW panel lacked. In the face of censorship, conflicts and a lack of financial resources, they are convinced that, thanks to art, social change is possible.

"Art is a soft power," said Stella Gaitano.

  • A young woman is covered in yellow thread

    African art stars you don't want to miss at Venice Biennale 2022

    Cameroon: Angele Etoundi Essamba

    African artists have long lacked representation at the Venice Biennale; the 2007 fair had only one African pavilion. Fifteen years later there are eight, including the Cameroon pavilion, which features work by photographer Angele Etoundi Essamba, among others. Her mission to "portray womankind" is reflected in her images of women who radiate strength and independence.

  • A colorful picture showing a black, well-dressed man sitting on a sofa, his leg crossed.

    African art stars you don't want to miss at Venice Biennale 2022

    Uganda: Collin Sekajugo

    Along with Cameroon and Namibia, Uganda is participating at Venice for the first time. Multimedia artist Collin Sekajugo presents "Radiance: They Dream in Time," which explores the theme of identity through collage images. Sekajugo is often the central figure in works that reflect on his multi-ethnic background — his mother is from Rwanda, his father from Uganda.

  • A human-like figure hangs from a cliff

    African art stars you don't want to miss at Venice Biennale 2022

    Namibia: "RENN"

    Controversy has surrounded the entry from Namibia. Local artists have petitioned against the work by "RENN," a 64-year-old white artist, arguing it presents racist and colonial views of Indigenous peoples. The main sponsors of the event subsequently withdrew, the project "The Lone Stone Men of the Desert" was cancelled.

  • Two people hold hands in a lake, a moon between them in the sky

    African art stars you don't want to miss at Venice Biennale 2022

    Ghana: Afroscope

    In 2019, Ghana made its acclaimed debut at the Venice Biennale. In 2022, Nana Oforiatta Ayim is once again curating Ghana's pavilion, which presents a group show entitled "Black Star: The Museum as Freedom." Afroscope, one of the displaying artists, presents "Ashe," a work exploring the confluence of spirit, technology and elements such as water to depict dreamlike alternative realities.

  • Am instagram post featuring a woman with black hair shaped into a cross with circle and closed fist

    African art stars you don't want to miss at Venice Biennale 2022

    Ivory Coast: Laetitia Ky

    Artist and feminist Laetitia Ky has a devoted Instagram following due in part to the art she creates with her hair, which she shapes into diverse symbols and figures. Her art seeks to draw attention to colonial structures that continue to prevail on the African continent. These include the predominance of Western beauty ideals among women, especially in terms of their hair styling.

  • A sitting man and child depicted from behind

    African art stars you don't want to miss at Venice Biennale 2022

    Kenya: Kaloki Nyamai

    For the Kenyan pavilion, Kaloki Nyamai contributes works that explore, among other things, the history of the Kamba communities, an ethnic group in eastern Kenya. In doing so, he engages with the orally transmitted histories and stories of his community and his own fragmented cultural memory. His work shifts between the figurative and the abstract.

  • A small colorful paper house

    African art stars you don't want to miss at Venice Biennale 2022

    South Africa: Lebohang Kganye

    Representing South Africa at the Biennale alongside two other artists, Lebohang Kganye is an emerging young artist who works primarily with photography, though she also creates sculptures, performances and installations. Kganye creates imagined scenarios in her photographs by incorporating archival elements and figures from family histories but also theater and literature.

  • Three colorful human-like standing sculptures

    African art stars you don't want to miss at Venice Biennale 2022

    Zimbabwe: Terrence Musekiwa

    Sculpture surrounded Terrence Musekiwa from a very young age; at five he was already helping his father with traditional stone carving. His visual language wrestles with conventions: He wants to simultaneously challenge Zimbabwean tradition and pay homage to it. His anthropomorphic sculptures are on show at the Zimbabwean pavilion at the Venice Biennale, which runs from April 23 to November 27.

    Author: Annabelle Steffes-Halmer


This article was originally written in German.

