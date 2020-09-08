Stella Nyanzi: Radical Rudeness for Women's Rights in Uganda

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Poet Stella Nyanzi has dedicated her life and freedom to fighting for women's rights in her native Uganda. Speaking out against President Yoweri Museveni has already landed her in prison twice.
Today, she lives in exile in Germany - but she's more determined than ever to inspire change with her words.
Isaac Ssemakadde: A Ugandan rebel with a cause
He's stylish, he's smart - and he wins his cases. Lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde works hard to defend human rights in Uganda. And his rebellious nature has won him plenty of allies.
The young poet bringing hope to Kibera
Hope Wambui is on a mission to change the perception of Kenya's biggest slum, Kibera. A champion of mental health, she holds workshops and performances to raise awareness - and hope.
Meet Laetitia Ky: Ivory Coast's hair-sculpting heroine
Could Laetitia Ky be the Picasso of afro hair? The Ivorian artist tackles taboo issues from abortion to sexism and racism - all by sculpting her own hair!
Beetles and Benzes: Discovering Khartoum's classic car scene
Sudan usually makes the headlines for its economic and political crises: But did you know the capital Khartoum is home to a lively classic car scene? Old Mercedes Benzes cruise the streets and ancient Beetles putter along, lovingly kept alive by passionate fans.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 30.04.2022 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 30.04.2022 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 30.04.2022 – 17:30 UTC
SUN 01.05.2022 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 01.05.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 02.05.2022 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 03.05.2022 – 22:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
MON 02.05.2022 – 06:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3