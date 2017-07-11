 Washington disputes reports of US-Iranian prisoner swap | News | DW | 02.05.2021

News

Washington disputes reports of US-Iranian prisoner swap

The US said reports on a prisoner swap deal with Iran "are not true." Iranian state media reported that Tehran struck deals with British and American officials to release prisoners and unfreeze funds.

Iran's national flag flies over the skyline of Tehran

Iran has reportedly struck major deals to release prisoners and unfreeze funds with the US and UK

The United States swiftly denied reports about deal with Iran to release prisoners, after Iranian state media and a pro-Iranian Lebanese TV channel reported on the agreements.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the reports "are not true."

According to the reports, Iran agreed to release prisoners in exchange for the billions in currently frozen funds and payments from the US and the United Kingdom.

There was no immediate comment from British officials.

As part of the unconfirmed deals, Tehran also agreed to release jailed British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in exchange for payment from the UK.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details emerge.

rs/sms (AP, Reuters)

