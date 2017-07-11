Washington disputes reports of US-Iranian prisoner swap

The United States swiftly denied reports about deal with Iran to release prisoners, after Iranian state media and a pro-Iranian Lebanese TV channel reported on the agreements.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the reports "are not true."

According to the reports, Iran agreed to release prisoners in exchange for the billions in currently frozen funds and payments from the US and the United Kingdom.

There was no immediate comment from British officials.

As part of the unconfirmed deals, Tehran also agreed to release jailed British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in exchange for payment from the UK.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details emerge.

