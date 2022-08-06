Wagner for all in Bayreuth

Every day, Ricardo stands in front of the Bayreuth Festspielhaus, holding up a cardboard sign that reads "Looking for a ticket."

Most of the time he is lucky, the Italian opera fan says. He even managed to score a ticket for the premiere of Die Walküre (The Valkyries), albeit without a view of the stage. But that doesn't matter, he says. "The music is simply fantastic, so I don't need the stage," he says, adding he doesn't understand what's going on onstage in the new production of "The Ring of the Nibelung" anyway.

About 60,000 people make the annual pilgrimage to the Green Hill in Bayreuth where Richard Wagner's Festival Hall was inaugurated in 1876. This year, one out of three guests will come from abroad, mostly from the US and Japan. Wagner fans who want to buy an official opera ticket often wait for years, and must have deep pockets.

Bayreuth Festival opens Back in apple green Former Chancellor Angela Merkel is a regular at the annual Bayreuth Festival, with she and her husband Joachim Sauer (pictured right) said to be big Richard Wagner fans. Her fashion choices at the premiere are often fodder for the tabloid press. After wearing an orange two-piece outfit last year, she opted for an apple green ensemble this year — which some say she also wore to the 2019 premiere.

Bayreuth Festival opens Between love and death A Roland Schwab-directed production of Richard Wagner's opera "Tristan and Isolde" received rapturous applause at the festival's opening night. Stephen Gould as Tristan and Catherine Foster as Isolde delivered enthralling vocal performances. Schwab wanted to stage the opera as a "utopia of love," he said, partly as a response to the horrors of the Ukraine war.

Bayreuth Festival opens 'Tristan and Isolde' It is clear from the start: These two must not become a couple. Tristan has killed Isolde's fiance, and Isolde is to marry Tristan's uncle. But then they unknowingly drink a love potion — and it's all over for them both. The minimalist stage design helped keep the focus on the tragic love story, and Wagner's music.

Bayreuth Festival opens Premiere guests in formal wear The Bayreuth Festival traditionally opens to much fanfare. Prominent figures such as Bavaria's Chief Minister Markus Söder (left), Festival Director Katharina Wagner (middle) and Bayreuth's Lord Mayor Thomas Ebersberger (right) are seen here posing for the press.

Bayreuth Festival opens Roth 'deeply moved' German Minister of State for Culture, Claudia Roth, also traveled to Bayreuth. "My heart is deeply moved by this evening," she commented at the Festival's opening. The Green Party politician referred to the Ukraine conflict and its consequences for culture. "A war is taking place, which is a war against culture," she said.

Bayreuth Festival opens Stepping in due to COVID Cornelius Meister (pictured), General Music Director of the Stuttgart State Opera, was originally scheduled to be the conductor for "Tristan und Isolde." But shortly before the premiere, Finnish conductor Pietari Inkinen, who was to conduct another opera, contracted COVID and Meister stepped in for him. Markus Poschner of the Linz Bruckner Orchestra then agreed to conduct "Tristan und Isolde."

Bayreuth Festival opens Challenging season at Bayreuth Around 80 members of the Bayreuth Festival team had fallen ill with COVID in recent months. In addition, allegations of sexism were made shortly before the premiere, which Katharina Wagner — artistic director and great-granddaughter of composer Richard Wagner — wants to clear up as quickly as possible. In addition, costly renovations to the festival building are pending.

Bayreuth Festival opens Conductor of 'The Ring' Besides "Tristan und Isolde," the new production of the "The Ring of the Nibelung" has been highly anticipated. It is conducted by Valentin Schwarz, who has said he also wants to stage the "Ring" as a major family saga in the form of a Netflix series — much to the alarm of some critics. The 33-year-old Austrian director however says that Richard Wagner's music cries out for a cinematic adaptation.

Bayreuth Festival opens Under construction The Bayreuth Festival is sold out again in 2022. Around €13.8 million ($14.1 million) will be generated by the 29 performances in total. However, only 1,771 of the 1,944 seats can be filled per performance this year. The festival hall is undergoing renovation and will be fiited with an elevator and a new sprinkler system. This construction work will be completed by summer 2023. Author: Gaby Reucher



Wagner for beginners

Ricardo, a die-hard Wagner fan, has been making the journey from Italy to Bayreuth for 30 years. But Sven Friedrich, director of the Richard Wagner Museum in Bayreuth, says complete newcomers are increasingly drawn to the festival, too. He says many tickets were returned in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic, so the organizers held a spontaneous online sale that turned out to be a great opportunity for last-minute ticket buyers. Last minute online opera tickets are available again this year too.

Bayreuth 101: How to survive and enjoy a day on the Green Hill

For the first time this year, the Richard Wagner Museum is offering guided tours "for beginners," namely those who have not had the time nor inclination to study Wagner or the festival in depth. The tour offers practical tips, including telling visitors to make sure they find their seats in good time. Once the doors are closed, you can't get in, warns Friedrich.

Is there a dress code?

It is not common knowledge that a four-hour opera production also includes two intermissions, each lasting an hour long. Not only do visitors need stamina, they also have to plan about six hours for the visit — which is true for most Wagner operas.

Visitors often ask Sven Friedrich whether there is a dress code. In Bayreuth, most visitors show up in elegant evening wear. Ladies wear fancy gowns and high heels, men wear suits, he says, adding that the look seems to be changing this year, perhaps because quite a few female newcomers to the festival chose flat, more comfortable shoes.

Whether fancy or frill-free, guests need to dress comfortably for a six-hour Wagner outing

Breezy summer dresses make the higher temperatures more bearable both outdoors and indoors. The Festspielhaus is not air-conditioned — also because the sound of an air conditioner might detract from the highly praised acoustics.

Bayreuth for all

Another new feature is the staging of two open-air concerts with the festival orchestra and well-known opera singers. People can spread out their picnic blankets or set up lawn chairs on the expansive Green Hill lawns and listen to the music without having to pay admission fees.

Bayreuth open air in 2022

"All of us had two terrible years, there was COVID and there is this terrible war," Bayreuth Festival director Katharina Wagner told the audience before the concert, adding they felt there was a need for the festival to give joy — and not just with Wagner music. Works by a Russian and a Ukrainian composer were on the program, too, she said: "Music connects us."

Matthias and Beate Herzog and a friend for instance found a good spot on the lawn, and were comfortable with a bottle of white wine and some cheese. Picnics on the green hill have been a tradition in Bayreuth for many years, even back in Wagner's day.

The Herzogs and their friend found a perfect spot to enjoy the music

It's a good idea, says Matthias Herzog. "That's very much in the spirit of Richard Wagner, to make music for the people of Bayreuth."

Wagner for the people

The fact that the Bayreuth festival was originally also intended for ordinary people and not the just the rich elite has been somewhat forgotten. Richard Wagner wanted to open up his ideas of the new musical theater to as many people as possible. He was willing to use unusual means, as illustrated in a current exhibition at the Richard Wagner Museum entitled "VolksWagner. Popularization — Appropriation — Kitsch."

The enterprising composer had allowed circus director, Eduard Renz, to perform the "Flight of the Valkyries" from the "Ring of the Nibelung" at the big top, staging the production with the original music and featuring acrobats and live animals. It is said that Wagner found the show highly entertaining. He also had an eye on international audiences, making sure that inexpensive booklets explaining his operas were sold at train stations and on ships abroad.

Controversies

The "VolksWagner" exhibition shows how Wagner personally ensured his popularity, though his music was also appropriated by politicians and advertising campaigns. While Wagner wrote a lot about music, he also wrote about politics, including antisemitic material that appealed in particular to the Nazis.

Meat Loaf's 'Bat out of Hell' was a global hit

It was a bilateral appropriation, Friedrich told DW — a "popular one via kitsch and folklore, and then soon afterwards, the ideological appropriation, both of which merged at some point."

Newsreel broadcasts shown in German cinemas of a German paratrooper attack on the Greek island of Crete during WWII were accompanied by Wagner's "Ride of the Valkyries" — which also became a "synonym for bellicose aggressiveness" worldwide, according to the organizers of the exhibition.

Still popular today

On the other hand, millions of brides worldwide have been walking down the aisle to Wagner's "Bridal Chorus" — popularly known in English-speaking countries as "Here Comes the Bride" — from the third act of the opera "Lohengrin" since the mid-19th century. Some however may not be aware of the tragedy that befalls two female characters in the opera.

The 1970s saw the release of the album "Bat out of Hell" by rock musician Meat Loaf, which alludes to symbols and music by Richard Wagner both on the cover and in the music. Since 2017, there has been a "Bat out of Hell" musical in Oberhausen, directed by Jay Scheib. This brings us back full circle to Bayreuth. Scheib will direct a new production of "Parsifal" in 2023. He is working on a virtual reality spectacle complete with 3D glasses. Katharina Wagner is hoping to attract younger newcomers to the Bayreuth Festival.

This article was originally written in German.