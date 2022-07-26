 Bayreuth Festival: Opera offers an escape | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 26.07.2022

Culture

Bayreuth Festival: Opera offers an escape

The opera "Tristan und Isolde" kicked off the Bayreuth Festival, offering brief reprieve from news of war, climate catastrophes and an ongoing pandemic.

Scene from the opera Tristan and Isolde at the Bayreuth Festival 2022

Starcrossed lovers Tristan and Isolde caught in a 'whirlpool' of love

The premiere of Richard Wagner's opera "Tristan and Isolde" at the opening of the Bayreuth Festival on July 25 was greeted with thundering applause from the audience that included former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Director Roland Schwab had set Wagner's drama about love and death against a spartan, futuristic setting, giving space to the themes of love and music to play out.

Already after the first act the audience gave a loud ovation to soprano Catherine Foster as Isolde, and tenor Stephen Gould as Tristan, who had sung solo or in duet for long stretches.

#MeToo allegations and protests

Shortly before the premiere, the world-renowned annual festival was overshadowed by sexual assaultallegations. Victims include Katharina Wagner, the festival director and great-granddaughter of Richard Wagner. 

Two men and two women (one wearing a face mask and holding a bouquet of flowers) pose for the cameras

Katharina Wagner (with face mask) with festival guests Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer (left), and Bavaria's premier Markus Söder

Meanwhile, climate activists hung a banner across trees on the route into Festival Hall reading, "The world can't afford the rich." The group had occupied the trees to demonstrate for more climate protection.

Premiere a success

At the state reception after the premiere, Katharina Wagner told the guests that she was "rather happy" considering the brief preparation time for the festival. 

"We have brought this production to the stage within a very short time, and I would like to thank all the contributors," she said.

Minister of State for Culture, Claudia Roth, stressed to the German Press Agency that a war is taking place, which is also a war against culture. "Russia is also attacking cultural institutions in Ukraine," she said.

Man in black stands in front of an imposing building

Director Roland Schwab focused on the power of love

The war also played a role for Roland Schwab. "The Ukraine war was at the back of my mind the whole time," the director told DW. "That's why I wanted to stage this love utopia, love as a basic human need and escape into another world."

Schwab sees Wagner's "Tristan and Isolde" as an "unconditionally positive piece" in these "disillusioning times."

Opera kept as a backup

The musical theater director was not hired to stage the opera based on a tragic romance in a Celtic legend until last December.

Katharina Wagner had added the opera in the schedule as a backup, so to speak. In case of possible new COVID restrictions, operas with large choruses such as "The Flying Dutchman," "Lohengrin" or "Tannhäuser" could not have been performed. In fact, the COVID incidence rate is currently very high in Bayreuth.

A woman dressed in a long white dress sits on the floor and looks upwards

Catherine Foster as Isolde looks heavenward while lamenting her heartache

A week ago, it was announced that "Tristan und Isolde" conductor Cornelius Meister would have to replace his colleague Pietari Inkinen, who had contracted COVID and could not conduct for Wagner's "The Ring of the Nibelung." The baton was passed to Markus Poschner for "Tristan und Isolde" instead.

"Of course, that was not easy for me to adjust to a new conductor on such short notice," said Roland Schwab. "After all, I had worked out everything together with Cornelius Meister in many rehearsals."

However, despite the COVID hiccup, Poschner and the orchestra were also applauded enthusiastically.

  • Angela Merkel in light green dress next to her husband Joachim Sauer in Bayreuth

    Bayreuth Festival opens

    Back in apple green

    Former Chancellor Angela Merkel is a regular at the annual Bayreuth Festival, with she and her husband Joachim Sauer (pictured right) said to be big Richard Wagner fans. Her fashion choices at the premiere are often fodder for the tabloid press. After wearing an orange two-piece outfit last year, she opted for an apple green ensemble this year — which some say she also wore to the 2019 premiere.

  • Stage design of Tristan and Isolde with white lines in the background

    Bayreuth Festival opens

    Between love and death

    A Roland Schwab-directed production of Richard Wagner's opera "Tristan and Isolde" received rapturous applause at the festival's opening night. Stephen Gould as Tristan and Catherine Foster as Isolde delivered enthralling vocal performances. Schwab wanted to stage the opera as a "utopia of love," he said, partly as a response to the horrors of the Ukraine war.

  • A woman and a man dressed in white. The woman is looking at the man who is seated and looks distressed

    Bayreuth Festival opens

    'Tristan and Isolde'

    It is clear from the start: These two must not become a couple. Tristan has killed Isolde's fiance, and Isolde is to marry Tristan's uncle. But then they unknowingly drink a love potion — and it's all over for them both. The minimalist stage design helped keep the focus on the tragic love story, and Wagner's music.

  • Two men in tuxedos flank a woman wearing a dark evening gown with a face mask on. She is holding a bouquet of orange flowers

    Bayreuth Festival opens

    Premiere guests in formal wear

    The Bayreuth Festival traditionally opens to much fanfare. Prominent figures such as Bavaria's Chief Minister Markus Söder (left), Festival Director Katharina Wagner (middle) and Bayreuth's Lord Mayor Thomas Ebersberger (right) are seen here posing for the press.

  • A smiling woman in a red and black dress greets another woman dressed in a saree who has her back to the camera. A smiling man in a dark suits looks on

    Bayreuth Festival opens

    Roth 'deeply moved'

    German Minister of State for Culture, Claudia Roth, also traveled to Bayreuth. "My heart is deeply moved by this evening," she commented at the Festival's opening. The Green Party politician referred to the Ukraine conflict and its consequences for culture. "A war is taking place, which is a war against culture," she said.

  • Picture of music conductor Cornelius Meister

    Bayreuth Festival opens

    Stepping in due to COVID

    Cornelius Meister (pictured), General Music Director of the Stuttgart State Opera, was originally scheduled to be the conductor for "Tristan und Isolde." But shortly before the premiere, Finnish conductor Pietari Inkinen, who was to conduct another opera, contracted COVID and Meister stepped in for him. Markus Poschner of the Linz Bruckner Orchestra then agreed to conduct "Tristan und Isolde."

  • Picture of a somber looking blond woman who is Katharina Wagner

    Bayreuth Festival opens

    Challenging season at Bayreuth

    Around 80 members of the Bayreuth Festival team had fallen ill with COVID in recent months. In addition, allegations of sexism were made shortly before the premiere, which Katharina Wagner — artistic director and great-granddaughter of composer Richard Wagner — wants to clear up as quickly as possible. In addition, costly renovations to the festival building are pending.

  • Music conductor Valentin Schwarz stands in a blue blazer and white shirt

    Bayreuth Festival opens

    Conductor of 'The Ring'

    Besides "Tristan und Isolde," the new production of the "The Ring of the Nibelung" has been highly anticipated. It is conducted by Valentin Schwarz, who has said he also wants to stage the "Ring" as a major family saga in the form of a Netflix series — much to the alarm of some critics. The 33-year-old Austrian director however says that Richard Wagner's music cries out for a cinematic adaptation.

  • Building with scaffolding against its facade

    Bayreuth Festival opens

    Under construction

    The Bayreuth Festival is sold out again in 2022. Around €13.8 million ($14.1 million) will be generated by the 29 performances in total. However, only 1,771 of the 1,944 seats can be filled per performance this year. The festival hall is undergoing renovation and will be fiited with an elevator and a new sprinkler system. This construction work will be completed by summer 2023.

    Author: Gaby Reucher


The Bayreuth Festival will take place from July 25 to September 1. After a muted couple of years due to the pandemic, this year more operas than ever before will be performed. The festival is a cultural institution in Germany and throughout Europe. It focuses on the work of 19th century German composer Richard Wagner.

This article was originally written in German.

 

