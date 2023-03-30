  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
PoliticsEurope

Von der Leyen to lay out EU's position on China

27 minutes ago

Ahead of her first official visit to Beijing, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses Europe's fraught relationship with China.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PTr2

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was outlining her vision for the future of EU-China relations at a speech in Brussels on Thursday.

The speech at the European Policy Centre and Mercator Institute for China Studies comes ahead of a trip with French President Emmanuel Macron to China next week.

She was expected to stress the idea, "to focus on de-risking rather than de-coupling," from China.

Tensions between the EU and Beijing significantly worsened over a host of issues, including the Taiwan question, China's repression of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and the EU's WTO dispute with China over its trade restrictions against member state Lithuania.

There is also concern over Beijing's refusal to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine and its close ties to Moscow.

EU's reluctance to turn its back on China

Mort pressing for Brussels would also be the difference with the United States on how to address China's growing economic power and military might.

US President Joe Biden's administration has been trying to persuade the EU and its members to work together to confront China.

However, as DW's Alexandra von Nahmen writes, those efforts have only been partly successful.

In March, the Netherlands moved to ban the sale of advanced microchip technology to China, and Germany announced a security review into critical components of its mobile phone networks provided by Chinese manufacturers Huawei and ZTE.

In general, however, many EU countries are hesitant to pull away from the profitable Chinese market — first and foremost, Germany, whose biggest trading partner is China.

European leaders head to Beijing

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that von der Leyen would accompany him on an upcoming visit to China.

After a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, Macron said he had asked von der Leyen to come with him for part of the trip to present a "united voice" to China.

It would be von der Leyen's first visit to Beijing as Commission president.

The  European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he would visit China soon, although the date of the trip is still to be finalized.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, was in Beijing in December.

lo/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery complex

Ukraine updates: Orthodox monks in Kyiv refuse eviction

Conflicts8 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A lesbian couple at the beach, hugging gently

Egypt: Queer community battles ongoing crackdown

Egypt: Queer community battles ongoing crackdown

Society27 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

Ma Ying-jeou surrounded by microphones speaking before leaving for Shanghai

Taiwan-China: What's behind ex-leader Ma Ying-jeou's visit?

Taiwan-China: What's behind ex-leader Ma Ying-jeou's visit?

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Thomas Tuchel | neuer Trainer bei Bayern München

'You have to win every game': Tuchel's task at Bayern Munich

'You have to win every game': Tuchel's task at Bayern Munich

Soccer1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

Aerial view of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia

EU: Estonia spat underlies challenges for Ukraine arms fund

EU: Estonia spat underlies challenges for Ukraine arms fund

Conflicts15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Large protest with Israeli flags in Jerusalem

Israel: Judicial reform on hold but country remains on edge

Israel: Judicial reform on hold but country remains on edge

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

TradeMarch 28, 202304:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage