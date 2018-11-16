Venice glows red for persecuted Christians

For the Pakistani Catholic Asia Bibi and other persecuted Christians, eight well-known symbols of Venice were bathed in a bloody red light on Tuesday evening (November 20) after dark, including the Rialto Bridge and the Basilica of Santa Maria della Salute.

In a greeting to the Catholic Patriarch of Venice, Archbishop Francesco Moraglia, Pope Francis wrote that the action "should raise in all the attention due to the serious problem of discrimination suffered by Christians in many parts of the world".

Red illuminated palace at the Canale Grande

From today, November 21 to 28, other important buildings in the cities of Montreal, Toronto, Paris, Barcelona, London, Sydney and Washington will also be illuminated red in one evening.

In February, the International Catholic Relief Agency ACN (Aid to the Church in Need) had the Colosseum in Rome illuminated in red light.

Red illuminated Colosseum in Rome

In 2017, the London Parliament building, the Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Paris and the Cathedral in Manila in the Philippines also shone in solidarity with persecuted Christians and in memory of the many dead who died for their faith in Jesus. The year before, the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome was illuminated.

is/ks (kna, acninternational.org)