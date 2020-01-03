 Venezuela′s Guaido says parliament access blocked by police | News | DW | 05.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Venezuela's Guaido says parliament access blocked by police

The opposition leader has criticized police officers who prevented him from attending the National Assembly. He was due to be voted in as its leader for a second year.

Juan Guaido

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido on Sunday accused police of preventing him from entering the country's National Assembly where he was due to be voted in for a second term as parliament speaker.

Guaido has led opposition to Venezuela's socialist president Nicolas Maduro for the past 12 months and had hoped to be confirmed in the post in a key vote.

When he arrived for the special parliament session, police prevented him from entering.

"This is unprecedented!" Guaido told a member of the security forces with whom he had a heated exchange.

"The regime is kidnapping and persecuting deputies, militarizing the Federal Legislative Palace, preventing access and blocking entry to the free press," Guaido said on Twitter.

"This is the reality in Venezuela: the desire for change in the face of a dictatorship that continues to persecute." 

Read more: Venezuela: Opposition lawmakers to be tried for treason

Political standoff

Troops for more than an hour reviewed the credentials of each lawmaker, in what critics called a strategy to delay the session or prevent the assembly from reaching quorum.

Journalists as well as lawmakers were prevented from accessing the site. 

The vice-president of Venezuela's National Assembly waits at a police post to enter the assembly building in Caracas

Vice President of Venezuela's National Assembly Edgar Zambrano waits to enter the assembly building in Caracas

In January 2019, Guaido declared Maduro's presidency to be illegitimate based in part on elections in May 2018, which were marked by significant irregularities. 

The opposition leader says Maduro violates the country's constitutionally enshrined democratic principles, while Maduro accuses Guaido of staging a coup and of being a US puppet.

Read more: Cubans grapple with food shortage due to Venezuela crisis 

Venezuela: Juan Guaido and Nicolas Maduro

Guaido (L) is fighting Maduro (R) for control over Venezuela

kw/aw (AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Venezuela: Opposition lawmakers to be tried for treason

Self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido said the trial was another attempt by Nicolas Maduro to take over the opposition-led legislature. The move comes as the opposition has been weakened by corruption scandals. (16.12.2019)  

EU imposes new sanctions on Venezuela

The EU has said Venezuela must work toward new elections amid the country's political and economic crisis. This comes as seven more people close to President Nicolas Maduro were hit by travel and financial restrictions. (27.09.2019)  

Cubans grapple with food shortage due to Venezuela crisis

In Cuba putting food on the table has become increasingly difficult, as Venezuela cuts back on oil shipments. Now that Cubans have access to the internet, they are raising their voices on social media. (19.05.2019)  

Displaced - Venezuela

Venezuela is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Hunger is widespread and there is a severe shortage of medicines. The UN estimates that more than four million people have now fled. (28.11.2019)  

WWW links

Sign up for DW's daily bulletin

Sign up for DW's daily bulletin  

Juan Guaido tweet

Juan Guaido tweet

Audios and videos on the topic

Hyperinflation cripples Venezuela's economy  

Inflation in Venezuela leads to nurse protests in Caracas for a more reliable salary  

Related content

Leopoldo Cintra Frias

US sanctions Cuba defense chief for supporting Venezuela's Maduro 03.01.2020

The United States has banned General Leopoldo Cintra Frias and his children from entering the country. The State Department cited support for "cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment" of Venezuelans.

Venezuela Caracas Maduro 20 Jahre Verfassung

Venezuela: Opposition lawmakers to be tried for treason 16.12.2019

Self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido said the trial was another attempt by Nicolas Maduro to take over the opposition-led legislature. The move comes as the opposition has been weakened by corruption scandals.

Venezuela Militär greift Aufständische an in Araguaney

Venezuela: Assailants storm military facility, steal weapons 23.12.2019

A military facility and a police station in Bolivar state were attacked by a group that was reportedly led by a deserting soldier. Venezuela's government called the incident a "terrorist attack," blaming the opposition.

Advertisement