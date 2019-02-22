 Venezuela: Clashes break out near Colombian border | News | DW | 23.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Venezuela: Clashes break out near Colombian border

Opposition leader Juan Guaido has vowed to help volunteers bring in humanitarian aid across the border. Ahead of his arrival, security services threw tear gas at locals who had been trying to remove a border barricade.

Venezuelans clash with national guards in the border town of Ureña after Maduro´s government ordered to temporary close down the border with Colombia on February 23, 2019 (AFP/J. Barreto)

Security forces have clashed with local residents in the Venezuelan town of Urena just over the border from the Colombian town of Cucuta, ahead of opposition leader Juan Guaido's arrival on Saturday.

Members of the Venezuelan National Guard fired rubber bullets and threw tear gas at locals who were throwing stones at them. The residents were trying to remove a barricade on a border bridge that was blocking humanitarian aid deliveries from the Colombian side.

Read more: Rival concerts on Colombia-Venezuela border herald aid convoy attempt

Four Venezuelan National Guard troops deserted their posts during the clashes and crossed the border into Colombia, according to the Colombian migration authority. Three soldiers crossed in a small tank and the fourth "handed himself over" at different border bridge.

Acting President Nicolas Maduro ordered the closure of three border bridges to Colombia late on Friday amid a dispute with Guaido about letting in aid.

Watch video 02:13

Venezuela begins sealing border to block foreign aid

Border showdown

Guaido is set to arrive at the border later on Saturday to help volunteers transport some 600 tons of nutritional supplements, medicine and hygiene products into the crisis-ridden country. He has offered members of the military amnesty if they stand down and move over to the opposition.

Maduro denies there are significant food and medicine shortages in Venezuela and has accused the United States of using its aid donations, which account for most of the supplies on the Colombian side of the border, as a cover for military intervention.

Read more: Venezuela's health care crisis: Hospitals have 'nothing left'

The embattled Venezuelan president ordered the closure of the border to Brazil and an end to air and sea travel to the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao earlier this week.

Head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Guaido declared himself president in January. Fifty countries, including Germany, have backed him. Russia, China and Turkey have voiced support for Maduro.

Watch video 01:53

Juan Guaido: 'Time is running out for Maduro'

amp/jm (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Venezuela: Juan Guaido urges army to let aid through

Venezuela's opposition is preparing to bring shipments of food and medical supplies into the country — against the orders of embattled acting President Maduro. The plan could lead to clashes with soldiers at the border. (23.02.2019)  

Rival concerts on Colombia-Venezuela border herald aid convoy attempt

British billionaire Richard Branson sponsored a Live Aid-style concert on the Colombian border. President Nicolas Maduro held a "Hands off Venezuela" festival on the other side. The question of aid is center stage. (22.02.2019)  

Venezuela: Maduro closes border with Brazil as self-imposed blockade tightens

Many Venezuelans have no access to food or medical supplies. Acting President Nicolas Maduro denies that any humanitarian crisis is taking place and has called on the military to block any aid from entering the country. (21.02.2019)  

Venezuela's health care crisis: Hospitals have 'nothing left'

As Venezuela's humanitarian crisis grows increasingly dire, more people are leaving the country. Across the border in Colombia, aid services are reaching their limits, Andreas Lindner of the German Red Cross tells DW. (19.02.2019)  

Venezuela: Maduro rejects humanitarian aid as nation starves

"We're no one's beggars," Maduro said as supplies were being stockpiled along the Colombian border. He has rejected calls from Europe and the Americas for fresh elections. (08.02.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Venezuela begins sealing border to block foreign aid  

Juan Guaido: 'Time is running out for Maduro'  

Related content

Kolumbien Grenze Venezuela USAID Hilfsgüter

Venezuela: Juan Guaido urges army to let aid through 23.02.2019

Venezuela's opposition is preparing to bring shipments of food and medical supplies into the country — against the orders of embattled acting President Maduro. The plan could lead to clashes with soldiers at the border.

Kolumbien US Senator Marco Rubio an der Grenze zu Venezuela

US Senator Marco Rubio visits Venezuela border, warns Nicolas Maduro 17.02.2019

Rubio said it would be a "crime against humanity" to not let US aid flow into Venezuela. A fierce supporter of acting President Juan Guaido, he has been a central architect of White House policy toward Nicolas Maduro.

Kolumbien Konzert an der Grenze zu Venezuela

Rival concerts on Colombia-Venezuela border herald aid convoy attempt 22.02.2019

British billionaire Richard Branson sponsored a Live Aid-style concert on the Colombian border. President Nicolas Maduro held a "Hands off Venezuela" festival on the other side. The question of aid is center stage.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 