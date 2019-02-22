Venezuela: Clashes break out near Colombian border

Opposition leader Juan Guaido has vowed to help volunteers bring in humanitarian aid across the border. Ahead of his arrival, security services threw tear gas at locals who had been trying to remove a border barricade.
Security forces have clashed with local residents in the Venezuelan town of Urena just over the border from the Colombian town of Cucuta, ahead of opposition leader Juan Guaido's arrival on Saturday.
Members of the Venezuelan National Guard fired rubber bullets and threw tear gas at locals who were throwing stones at them. The residents were trying to remove a barricade on a border bridge that was blocking humanitarian aid deliveries from the Colombian side.
Four Venezuelan National Guard troops deserted their posts during the clashes and crossed the border into Colombia, according to the Colombian migration authority. Three soldiers crossed in a small tank and the fourth "handed himself over" at different border bridge.
Acting President Nicolas Maduro ordered the closure of three border bridges to Colombia late on Friday amid a dispute with Guaido about letting in aid.
Border showdown
Guaido is set to arrive at the border later on Saturday to help volunteers transport some 600 tons of nutritional supplements, medicine and hygiene products into the crisis-ridden country. He has offered members of the military amnesty if they stand down and move over to the opposition.
Maduro denies there are significant food and medicine shortages in Venezuela and has accused the United States of using its aid donations, which account for most of the supplies on the Colombian side of the border, as a cover for military intervention.
The embattled Venezuelan president ordered the closure of the border to Brazil and an end to air and sea travel to the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao earlier this week.
Head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Guaido declared himself president in January. Fifty countries, including Germany, have backed him. Russia, China and Turkey have voiced support for Maduro.
