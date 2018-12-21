 Venezuela and Guyana spar over Exxon Mobil oil seismic vessel | News | DW | 24.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Venezuela and Guyana spar over Exxon Mobil oil seismic vessel

The offshore exploration work of an Exxon Mobil vessel has inflamed tensions between Venezuela and its eastern neighbor Guyana. The South American nations have been locked in a century-old territorial dispute.

Ramform Tethys vessel intercepted by Venezuelan authorities in disputed waters

A ship belonging to Exxon Mobil Corporation was "intercepted" by Venezuela's navy, Guyana's Foreign Ministry said. The incident caused a spat between the neighboring South American nations, which share a century-long dispute over Guyana's border territory.

Guyana's government denounced the move by Caracas, calling it an "illegal, aggressive and hostile act." The foreign ministry statement charged that the incident "once again demonstrates the real threat to Guyana's economic development by its western neighbor; an act that violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country."

In a statement released on Sunday, Venezuela's foreign ministry said its navy encountered two Exxon Mobil ships, in an area that it referred to as "undoubtedly Venezuelan sovereignty." Caracas said that, "given the flagrant violation," of its sovereignty it had proceeded with the "appropriate protocols" for this kind of situation.

Read more: German reporter still detained in Venezuela under murky circumstances

A resource rich area

The ship at the heart of the dispute is the Ramform Tethys vessel, which belongs to Norwegian company Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS). The vessel was conducting seismic survey work on behalf of Exxon Mobil, when it was approached by the Venezuelan navy.

Recent discoveries have given Guyana the potential to become one of Latin America's largest oil producers. Venezuela, by contrast, has seen a massive decline in its crude output, which tumbled to the lowest levels in nearly 70 years.

Embattled Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro has previously said that Exxon Mobil's offshore oil exploration is illegal, since it has taken place within the long-disputed Essequibo territory.

Venezuela Nicolas Maduro shifted his focus to Guyana when offshore oil exploration began

Venezuela Nicolas Maduro shifted his focus to Guyana when offshore oil exploration began

US backs Guyana

A spokeswoman for Exxon said the US oil firm's seismic explorations in the western portion of Guyana's Stabroek Block "have been paused until they can be safely continued," and affirmed that the vessel was operating within Guyana's exclusive economic zone.

The US was quick to weigh in on the incident. Deputy spokesman at the State Department, Robert Palladino, said in a message on Twitter that the US was monitoring the situation and criticized Caracas for the vessel interference.

"We call on #Venezuela to respect international law and the sovereignty of its neighbors," Palladino added.

Read more: Multilateral approach needed to contain Venezuela's refugee crisis, experts warn

The Essequibo dispute

The territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela dates back to the 19th century, when Venezuela claimed the mineral-rich region west of the Essequibo River, which comprises roughly 40 percent of present-day Guyana.

In 1899, an international tribunal ruled against on behalf of Guyana, which was a British colony at the time. Venezuela agreed to relinquish the territory, but later backtracked on its decision.

A map of Venezuela and neighboring Guyana

Venezuela has claimed two thirds of Guyana's western territory for over a century

The Guyanese foreign ministry said it would report seismic vessel incident to the UN, and that it would also inform the governments of the 70 crew members' nations aboard the vessel of the "threat to their safety."

Venezuela's foreign ministry also said it had also informed the UN Secretary General of the "unacceptable violation" to its sovereignty. Caracas also "reiterated" its "call to reestablish a direct and respectful dialogue over this sensitive matter" with its neighbor.

jcg/aw (EFE, AP, Reuters)

  • Karte Foto Kombo El Callao Venezuela ENG

    Venezuela's illegal gold mines

    Mafia war in Venezuelan gold mines

    There is a bloody mafia war raging for control of the unlicensed gold mines in the Venezuelan state of Bolivar. Miners get killed regularly, their bodies mutilated or riddled with bullets. They have flocked to this region as President Nicolas Maduro's Socialist government has struggled with a three-year recession, spiraling inflation and food shortages.

  • Venezuela | illegale Goldschürfung (Getty Images/AFP/J. Barreto)

    Venezuela's illegal gold mines

    Dangerous life in the mines of El Callao

    A worker descends into an underground mine on the bank of a river in El Callao. It is believed, that 90 percent of the gold produced in the South American nation comes from illegal mines. In a country where a crushing economic crisis has fueled an epidemic of violent crime, such mines are "primarily in mafia hands," says Venezuelan Mining Chamber head Luis Rojas.

  • Venezuela | illegale Goldschürfung (Getty Images/AFP/J. Barreto)

    Venezuela's illegal gold mines

    "I'll probably do this till I die"

    A narrow mine shaft is filled with water and the smell of gases. The handmade wood supports to prevent a collapse look precarious at best. But Ender Moreno is unfazed. At 18 years old, he has already been doing this job for eight years. "I'm not afraid," he says as he climbs through the pitch black, his headlamp lighting the way through the hazardous maze 30 meters (100 feet) underground.

  • Venezuela | illegale Goldschürfung (Getty Images/AFP/J. Barreto)

    Venezuela's illegal gold mines

    Assault rifle shootouts common

    Ender knows three young men who were killed in his neighborhood. "They were miners, but they started running around with gangsters." A while ago, his boss at the mine was killed because he refused to let mobsters take over the business. Two months before that, 28 workers were massacred at a nearby mine, in what authorities called a turf war between rival gangs.

  • Venezuela | illegale Goldschürfung (Getty Images/AFP/J. Barreto)

    Venezuela's illegal gold mines

    Polluting mining

    A miner shows a gold-mercury amalgam he found prospecting. At the nearby Nacupay gold mine, workers dig the earth from the bed of a contaminated river as others pour mercury into pans of extracted sediment. The open-pit mine is known as one of the most violent and polluting in the region.

  • Venezuela | illegale Goldschürfung (Getty Images/AFP/J. Barreto)

    Venezuela's illegal gold mines

    Desperate situation

    Ender looks for gold in an open pit. After returning back to the surface, he contemplates his future during a short break. "My mom says this is no kind of life. But I can't stop because I need the money to help her," the teenage miner says. Workers make somewhere between 260,000 and one million bolivars a month ($95 to $360 or €88 to €334) - which, they point out, is far higher than minimum wage.

  • Venezuela | illegale Goldschürfung (Getty Images/AFP/J. Barreto)

    Venezuela's illegal gold mines

    Workers sleep on-site in malaria-ridden camps

    Venezuela was the first nation worldwide to eradicate malaria in its most populated areas, even preceding the United States in 1961. However, the situation now has changed for the worse, as the country has reported an increase in the incidence of malaria cases every year since 2008. The state of Bolivar accounts for the majority of these cases.

    Author: Nadine Berghausen


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers to Venezuela

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have been making a diplomatic show of their friendship, leaving Washington wary of Russia's participation in a Venezuelan military exercise. (12.12.2018)  

Venezuela's anti-government newspaper, El Nacional, forced to stop the presses

El Nacional, the last major anti-government newspaper in Venezuela has ceased its print edition after 75 years amid pressure from the Maduro regime. The state controls imports of printing paper used by the outlet. (13.12.2018)  

German reporter still detained in Venezuela under murky circumstances

Reporters Without Borders has still not been granted access to German reporter Billy Six — nor has his family. After five weeks' detention on unclear charges, the press freedom group says no news "is bad news in itself." (22.12.2018)  

Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero: 'How can we not take a stand?'

With an extremely rare gift for improvisation, the Venezuelan pianist has wowed audiences for decades. The de facto implosion of her homeland has made her an advocate for her people. (04.12.2018)  

Multilateral approach needed to contain Venezuela's refugee crisis, experts warn

As Venezuela's crisis spirals out of control, neighboring countries are looking out for themselves, shutting their borders to refugees. But experts warn the crisis cannot be resolved without a multilateral effort. (21.08.2018)  

Venezuela's illegal gold mines

Although working in the mines of eastern Venezuela is dangerous, diggers from all over the country head underground daily, pushed by the rise in gold prices and the severe economic crisis affecting the country. (24.03.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Südamerika | Suriname Fischer nach Piratenangriff vermisst

Pirate attack off Suriname leaves a dozen fishermen missing 03.05.2018

More than a dozen fishermen are feared dead following a presumed pirate attack on ships in waters next to the Caribbean. Officials think the sea raiders came from neighboring Guyana.

Venezuela | illegale Goldschürfung

Venezuela: 18 dead in clash with military at illegal mine 12.02.2018

At least 18 people have been killed in a confrontation between security forces and illegal miners in eastern Venezuela. The mineral-rich region sees frequent clashes between rival gangs seeking to control gold deposits.

Reisepass USA

Which countries grant unconditional birthright citizenship? 31.10.2018

Donald Trump has said children born on American soil should not automatically get citizenship, claiming that the US is "the only country in world" to do this. DW shows where else "jus soli" is enshrined in law.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 