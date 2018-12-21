Venezuela and Guyana spar over Exxon Mobil oil seismic vessel

A ship belonging to Exxon Mobil Corporation was "intercepted" by Venezuela's navy, Guyana's Foreign Ministry said. The incident caused a spat between the neighboring South American nations, which share a century-long dispute over Guyana's border territory.

Guyana's government denounced the move by Caracas, calling it an "illegal, aggressive and hostile act." The foreign ministry statement charged that the incident "once again demonstrates the real threat to Guyana's economic development by its western neighbor; an act that violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country."

In a statement released on Sunday, Venezuela's foreign ministry said its navy encountered two Exxon Mobil ships, in an area that it referred to as "undoubtedly Venezuelan sovereignty." Caracas said that, "given the flagrant violation," of its sovereignty it had proceeded with the "appropriate protocols" for this kind of situation.

Read more: German reporter still detained in Venezuela under murky circumstances

A resource rich area

The ship at the heart of the dispute is the Ramform Tethys vessel, which belongs to Norwegian company Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS). The vessel was conducting seismic survey work on behalf of Exxon Mobil, when it was approached by the Venezuelan navy.

Recent discoveries have given Guyana the potential to become one of Latin America's largest oil producers. Venezuela, by contrast, has seen a massive decline in its crude output, which tumbled to the lowest levels in nearly 70 years.

Embattled Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro has previously said that Exxon Mobil's offshore oil exploration is illegal, since it has taken place within the long-disputed Essequibo territory.

Venezuela Nicolas Maduro shifted his focus to Guyana when offshore oil exploration began

US backs Guyana

A spokeswoman for Exxon said the US oil firm's seismic explorations in the western portion of Guyana's Stabroek Block "have been paused until they can be safely continued," and affirmed that the vessel was operating within Guyana's exclusive economic zone.

The US was quick to weigh in on the incident. Deputy spokesman at the State Department, Robert Palladino, said in a message on Twitter that the US was monitoring the situation and criticized Caracas for the vessel interference.

"We call on #Venezuela to respect international law and the sovereignty of its neighbors," Palladino added.

Read more: Multilateral approach needed to contain Venezuela's refugee crisis, experts warn

The Essequibo dispute

The territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela dates back to the 19th century, when Venezuela claimed the mineral-rich region west of the Essequibo River, which comprises roughly 40 percent of present-day Guyana.

In 1899, an international tribunal ruled against on behalf of Guyana, which was a British colony at the time. Venezuela agreed to relinquish the territory, but later backtracked on its decision.

Venezuela has claimed two thirds of Guyana's western territory for over a century

The Guyanese foreign ministry said it would report seismic vessel incident to the UN, and that it would also inform the governments of the 70 crew members' nations aboard the vessel of the "threat to their safety."

Venezuela's foreign ministry also said it had also informed the UN Secretary General of the "unacceptable violation" to its sovereignty. Caracas also "reiterated" its "call to reestablish a direct and respectful dialogue over this sensitive matter" with its neighbor.

jcg/aw (EFE, AP, Reuters)

Venezuela's illegal gold mines Mafia war in Venezuelan gold mines There is a bloody mafia war raging for control of the unlicensed gold mines in the Venezuelan state of Bolivar. Miners get killed regularly, their bodies mutilated or riddled with bullets. They have flocked to this region as President Nicolas Maduro's Socialist government has struggled with a three-year recession, spiraling inflation and food shortages.

Venezuela's illegal gold mines Dangerous life in the mines of El Callao A worker descends into an underground mine on the bank of a river in El Callao. It is believed, that 90 percent of the gold produced in the South American nation comes from illegal mines. In a country where a crushing economic crisis has fueled an epidemic of violent crime, such mines are "primarily in mafia hands," says Venezuelan Mining Chamber head Luis Rojas.

Venezuela's illegal gold mines "I'll probably do this till I die" A narrow mine shaft is filled with water and the smell of gases. The handmade wood supports to prevent a collapse look precarious at best. But Ender Moreno is unfazed. At 18 years old, he has already been doing this job for eight years. "I'm not afraid," he says as he climbs through the pitch black, his headlamp lighting the way through the hazardous maze 30 meters (100 feet) underground.

Venezuela's illegal gold mines Assault rifle shootouts common Ender knows three young men who were killed in his neighborhood. "They were miners, but they started running around with gangsters." A while ago, his boss at the mine was killed because he refused to let mobsters take over the business. Two months before that, 28 workers were massacred at a nearby mine, in what authorities called a turf war between rival gangs.

Venezuela's illegal gold mines Polluting mining A miner shows a gold-mercury amalgam he found prospecting. At the nearby Nacupay gold mine, workers dig the earth from the bed of a contaminated river as others pour mercury into pans of extracted sediment. The open-pit mine is known as one of the most violent and polluting in the region.

Venezuela's illegal gold mines Desperate situation Ender looks for gold in an open pit. After returning back to the surface, he contemplates his future during a short break. "My mom says this is no kind of life. But I can't stop because I need the money to help her," the teenage miner says. Workers make somewhere between 260,000 and one million bolivars a month ($95 to $360 or €88 to €334) - which, they point out, is far higher than minimum wage.

Venezuela's illegal gold mines Workers sleep on-site in malaria-ridden camps Venezuela was the first nation worldwide to eradicate malaria in its most populated areas, even preceding the United States in 1961. However, the situation now has changed for the worse, as the country has reported an increase in the incidence of malaria cases every year since 2008. The state of Bolivar accounts for the majority of these cases. Author: Nadine Berghausen



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.