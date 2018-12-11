 Venezuela′s anti-government newspaper, El Nacional, forced to stop the presses | News | DW | 13.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Venezuela's anti-government newspaper, El Nacional, forced to stop the presses

El Nacional, the last major anti-government newspaper in Venezuela has ceased its print edition after 75 years amid pressure from the Maduro regime. The state controls imports of printing paper used by the outlet.

Venezuela protests press freedom (Getty Images/AFP/J. Barreto)

Venezuela's daily El Nacional will completely halt its print edition on Thursday, its editors said, blaming the move on pressure from the government. El Nacional was the last opposition newspaper still maintaining a nationwide circulation in Venezuela.

"We've endured longer than the others," El Nacional's president and CEO Miguel Otero told the Spanish newspaper ABC. "But in the end we could not persist."

The popular daily would continue publishing news online.

Read more: Venezuela jails German right-wing journalist for espionage

The immediate reason for halting the presses is the lack of printing paper, according to the editors. In Venezuela, importing paper requires a special permission by the government. Several smaller newspapers have already been forced to suspend print.

Watch video 01:55
Now live
01:55 mins.

Venezuelans turning backyards into urban cow ranches

El Nacional managed to continue working by relying on paper donations from local media and foreign countries. However, the paper has already cut its circulation and the number of pages.

Miguel Otero told the ABC that his paper was also hit by government-backed lawsuits, tax reviews, and ad restrictions. Otero himself was forced to leave Venezuela years ago to avoid persecution.

Read more: UNHCR says 3 million people have fled Venezuela

While admitting that halting the print edition was a "drastic" measure, Otero also said the paper was not closing down and described the suspension as "temporary."

Separately, the paper's general manager Jorge Makriniotis pledged to continue working in a letter sent to employees and published on El Nacional's website.

"El Nacional has not died but is reinvented to bet on the future," Makriniotis said. "Because nobody is going to shut us up."

dj/bw (AP, EFE)

DW recommends

Venezuela jails German right-wing journalist for espionage

A reporter known for his bylines in right-wing newspapers has been charged with spying and rebellion. Press freedom groups have called for his release, saying he has a right to report "regardless of his personal views." (13.12.2018)  

3 million people have fled Venezuela says UNHCR

People continue to leave the troubled Latin-American country as the economic situation turns increasingly sour. Food shortages have become a part of everyday life. (08.11.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Venezuelans turning backyards into urban cow ranches  

Related content

Venezuela Lokalwahlen Maduro

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro further consolidates power in municipal vote 10.12.2018

With opposition parties banned and an ongoing economic crisis, a scant number of Venezuelans cast their votes. At the ballot box, President Nicolas Maduro accused the US of seeking to "divide" his country.

Venezuela Präsident Nicolas Maduro trifft russischen Präsident Wladimir Putin

Nicolas Maduro and Vladimir Putin: United by oil, isolation 06.12.2018

Venezuela's economy is in a downward spiral, and the country owes Russia billions. Caracas may seem like an unequal partner for Moscow at first glance, but an increasingly isolated Russia is keeping its friends close.

Moskau Maduro bei Putin

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro to meet Vladimir Putin in Russia 04.12.2018

The Venezuelan president, who views Russia as a strategic ally, is ending his diplomatic efforts this year "with a flourish." The trip comes after Turkey pledged to help Venezuela with its economic crisis.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 