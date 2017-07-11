Uvalde shooting: Texas official labels police response 'abject failure'

The police response to the Uvalde school shooting on May 24 was "an abject failure," Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) director Steven McCraw said on Tuesday.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern town of Uvalde in the US state of Texas.

Onsite commander made 'terrible decisions'

McCraw spoke at a Texas Senate hearing into the shooting, saying that the onsite commander made "terrible decisions." He added that officers on the scene lacked sufficient training.

"There is compelling evidence that the law enforcement response to the attack at Robb Elementary was an abject failure and antithetical to everything we've learned," McCraw said.

Many relatives of the schoolchildren and staff have expressed anger over police actions after the gunman entered the school.

McCraw said that officers spent time searching for the key to a door that was not locked.

"There's no way ... for the subject to lock the door from the inside," he said.

'The officers had body armor, the children had none'

McCraw went on to say that officers waited over an hour in a hallway outside two classrooms before a Border Patrol-led tactical team made entry.

"The officers had weapons, the children had none. The officers had body armor, the children had none. The officers had training, the subject had none," McCraw said.

"The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering Room 111, and 112, was the on-scene commander, who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said that the Uvalde County district attorney had asked the city not to release records related to the district attorney's probe into the shooting. The statement added that the district attorney and the DPS have not provided the city with any information on the probe.

