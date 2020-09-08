US: Uvalde after the mass-shooting

The mass-shooting at Robb Elementary School shook the small town of Uvalde, Texas. It left twenty-one people dead, most of them children. As the first of the victims are laid to rest, political divisions are once again emerging across the US. On the one hand, there is a wave of solidarity with the victims' families, coupled with calls for stricter and more effective gun safety laws. On the other hand, there are the staunch defenders of an unrestricted right to bear arms. They believe it is people, not weapons, that cause such tragedies, and they use this argument to block any reform. Examples of these two irreconcilable points of view can even be found in Uvalde itself, just days after the tragic massacre. A report by Carolina Chimoy.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 18.06.2022 – 14:15 UTC

SAT 18.06.2022 – 18:15 UTC

SUN 19.06.2022 – 03:15 UTC

SUN 19.06.2022 – 06:15 UTC

SUN 19.06.2022 – 10:15 UTC

SUN 19.06.2022 – 16:15 UTC

SUN 19.06.2022 – 21:15 UTC

MON 20.06.2022 – 01:45 UTC

MON 20.06.2022 – 04:45 UTC

MON 20.06.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 19.06.2022 – 06:15 UTC

MON 20.06.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3