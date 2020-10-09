USA: Tax me now! Patriotic Millionaires

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In the US, a small number of Patriotic Millionaires have banded together to demand the government tax the rich. They say tax revenue is the fuel the country runs on.
In Georgia, we meet an American multimillionaire who’d gladly pay his fair share.
Other topics on Global 3000:
Brazil: Goalkeeper for Hire
What to do when no one wants to be in goal? Many amateur soccer players would rather put the ball in the net than keep it out. In Brazil, teams rent goalies for under 10 euros a match. The beautiful game exposes the ugly divide between rich and poor.
Nepal: Protecting climate change aid
In Nepal, Transparency International has developed programs to better protect funds earmarked for climate protection and give a voice to the people most affected by climate change. To do this, the NGO works closely with local people and governments.
South Africa: Abalobi - A sustainable fishing app
South Africa’s small-scale fishermen are fighting for survival. Big companies dominate the industry and fish stocks are in decline. Now the Abalobi app connects fishers directly with end consumers, also creating a market for local fish species.
