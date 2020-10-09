USA: Tax me now! Patriotic Millionaires

In Georgia, we meet an American multimillionaire who’d gladly pay his fair share.

Other topics on Global 3000:

Brazil: Goalkeeper for Hire

What to do when no one wants to be in goal? Many amateur soccer players would rather put the ball in the net than keep it out. In Brazil, teams rent goalies for under 10 euros a match. The beautiful game exposes the ugly divide between rich and poor.

Nepal: Protecting climate change aid

In Nepal, Transparency International has developed programs to better protect funds earmarked for climate protection and give a voice to the people most affected by climate change. To do this, the NGO works closely with local people and governments.

South Africa: Abalobi - A sustainable fishing app

South Africa’s small-scale fishermen are fighting for survival. Big companies dominate the industry and fish stocks are in decline. Now the Abalobi app connects fishers directly with end consumers, also creating a market for local fish species.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

MON 15.11.2021 – 00:30 UTC

MON 15.11.2021 – 05:02 UTC

MON 15.11.2021 – 11:30 UTC

TUE 16.11.2021 – 23:30 UTC

WED 17.11.2021 – 02:30 UTC

WED 17.11.2021 – 06:30 UTC

FRI 19.11.2021 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

WED 17.11.2021 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3