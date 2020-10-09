 USA: Tax me now! Patriotic Millionaires | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 12.11.2021

USA: Tax me now! Patriotic Millionaires

In the US, a small number of Patriotic Millionaires have banded together to demand the government tax the rich. They say tax revenue is the fuel the country runs on.

DW Magazin Global 3000 vom 15.11.2021 - USA Reichensteuer

In Georgia, we meet an American multimillionaire who’d gladly pay his fair share.

 

Other topics on Global 3000:

 

DW Magazin Global 3000 vom 15.11.2021 - Brasilien Fußball

Brazil: Goalkeeper for Hire
What to do when no one wants to be in goal? Many amateur soccer players would rather put the ball in the net than keep it out. In Brazil, teams rent goalies for under 10 euros a match. The beautiful game exposes the ugly divide between rich and poor.

 

Global Ideas | Dorfbewohner in Nepal

Nepal: Protecting climate change aid 
In Nepal, Transparency International has developed programs to better protect funds earmarked for climate protection and give a voice to the people most affected by climate change. To do this, the NGO works closely with local people and governments.

 

DW Magazin Global 3000 vom 15.11.2021 - Südafrika App

South Africa: Abalobi - A sustainable fishing app 
South Africa’s small-scale fishermen are fighting for survival. Big companies dominate the industry and fish stocks are in decline. Now the Abalobi app connects fishers directly with end consumers, also creating a market for local fish species.
 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 15.11.2021 – 00:30 UTC
MON 15.11.2021 – 05:02 UTC
MON 15.11.2021 – 11:30 UTC
TUE 16.11.2021 – 23:30 UTC
WED 17.11.2021 – 02:30 UTC
WED 17.11.2021 – 06:30 UTC
FRI 19.11.2021 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

WED 17.11.2021 – 06:30 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

