 USA: Saving water in San Diego | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 08.09.2022

Global 3000

USA: Saving water in San Diego

Water scarcity is a growing problem in California after years of megadrought. In San Diego people are looking for ways to save water.

Global 3000 | USA, San Diego

 

Also on Global 3000:

 

Global 3000 | Sanitär Kreislaufwirtschaft

Germany: Raw materials from the toilet

On average, six liters of water are wasted each time we flush the toilet. And important nutrients in our feces and urine are disposed of too. One initiative in Germany is investigating how these could be turned into fertilizer.

 

Global 3000 | Global Snack Thailand

Thailand: Global Snack

This week’s Global Snack comes from Thailand. Bangkok’s Ahmad Market is always bustling with people. At her food stall, Sasithorn Samran sells the rare delicacy Kanom Krok - in savory and sweet versions.

 

DW Global 3000 - BIO Mexiko / Oktopus

Mexico: Aquaculture breeding for octopuses

The global appetite for octopus is growing. In Mexico, biologists are conducting research to determine if they could be bred in aquaculture farms. The aim is to protect wild populations from being overfished. But is such breeding ethical?

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 12.09.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 12.09.2022 – 05:02 UTC
MON 12.09.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 12.09.2022 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 13.09.2022 – 23:30 UTC
WED 14.09.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 14.09.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 16.09.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 16.09.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

