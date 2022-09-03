USA: Saving water in San Diego

Also on Global 3000:

Germany: Raw materials from the toilet

On average, six liters of water are wasted each time we flush the toilet. And important nutrients in our feces and urine are disposed of too. One initiative in Germany is investigating how these could be turned into fertilizer.

Thailand: Global Snack

This week’s Global Snack comes from Thailand. Bangkok’s Ahmad Market is always bustling with people. At her food stall, Sasithorn Samran sells the rare delicacy Kanom Krok - in savory and sweet versions.

Mexico: Aquaculture breeding for octopuses

The global appetite for octopus is growing. In Mexico, biologists are conducting research to determine if they could be bred in aquaculture farms. The aim is to protect wild populations from being overfished. But is such breeding ethical?

