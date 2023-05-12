  1. Skip to content
US weapons supplies to Israel under scrutiny

Nils Hünerfürst | Benjamin Alvarez Gruber
December 5, 2023

The Pentagon has quietly ramped up weapons supplies to Israel. But the secrecy around it is raising concerns about transparency. The Biden White House is now under Congressional pressure to disclose the extent of its deliveries.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Zp0O
