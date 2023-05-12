US weapons supplies to Israel under scrutiny

PoliticsIsraelUS weapons supplies to Israel under scrutinyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsIsraelNils Hünerfürst | Benjamin Alvarez Gruber12/05/2023December 5, 2023The Pentagon has quietly ramped up weapons supplies to Israel. But the secrecy around it is raising concerns about transparency. The Biden White House is now under Congressional pressure to disclose the extent of its deliveries.https://p.dw.com/p/4Zp0OAdvertisement