  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia's war in Ukraine
Migration
PoliticsUnited States of America

US urges India to cooperate with Canada on Sikh murder probe

September 23, 2023

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the US takes "very, very seriously" incidents of "transnational repression," adding that he wants to ensure "accountability."

https://p.dw.com/p/4WiZa
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken while speaking on a podium
The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that it is in touch with both India and CanadaImage: Menahem Kahana/UPI Photo/Imago Images

The United States Friday urged India to cooperate with Canada in its investigation into the murder of a Sikh Canadian citizen.

The US statement comes as India-Canada relations have taken a nosedive, with New Delhi suspending visa services for Canadians and Ottawa expelling an Indian diplomat.

Canada has made the allegation that Indian government agents were involved in the murder, a claim New Delhi has rejected.

Calls for India's cooperation

 "We want to see accountability. And it's important that the investigation runs its course and leads to that result," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in New York, where he was taking part in the UN General Assembly on Friday.

 "We would hope that our Indian friends would cooperate with that investigation as well."

Without specifying the details of the allegations, Blinken — the highest US official to have spoken on the matter so far — stressed that the US took "very, very seriously" incidents of "transnational repression."

Blinken said that there was close consultation taking place with the government of Canada.

India warns on Canada travel after diplomatic row

Canada has also urged India to cooperate with the investigation. Trudeau on Friday said that Ottawa had already shared its concerns with New Delhi before going public with the allegations.

"Canada has shared the credible allegations that I talked about on Monday with India. We did that many weeks ago," Trudeau told reporters.

Allegations of Indian involvement

The killing of Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, is at the center of the matter. On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian government had a role to play in Nijjar's murder.

Nijjar was wanted by the Indian government which had charged him with terrorism and conspiracy to murder. He was part of the separatist Khalistan movement which seeks to create an independent homeland for Sikhs.

Biresh Banerjee on the India-Canada Diplomatic Row: What Lies Ahead?

mfi/kb (Reuters, AFP)

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Sarah Ashton-Cirillo pictured during an interview with DW

Ukraine's transgender spokeswoman dismisses 'Russian haters'

ConflictsSeptember 22, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Teaching sign language in class with the help of the Sign Language Dictionary in a camp for internally displaced children in Juba, South Sudan

Why do deaf Africans struggle to access their rights?

Why do deaf Africans struggle to access their rights?

Human RightsSeptember 22, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A banner featuring Aung San Suu Kyi is displayed as protesters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in front of the National League for Democracy (NLD) office in Yangon

Myanmar's new reality without Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's new reality without Aung San Suu Kyi

PoliticsSeptember 22, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (L) and French Armies Minister Sebastien Lecornu address a press conference during a joint-visit to the Evreux aerial base on September 21, 2023

Germany and France: Still keen on joint defense projects?

Germany and France: Still keen on joint defense projects?

PoliticsSeptember 22, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Illegal migrants walk along a dirt track as they cross the Slovak–Hungarian border near Vyskovce Nad Iplom, Slovakia, September 6, 2023

Slovakia: Will a rise in illegal migration sway voters?

Slovakia: Will a rise in illegal migration sway voters?

MigrationSeptember 22, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Three border guards in helmets and beige and khaki fatigues, with the Iranian flag insignia on the sleeve, hold rifles beside a wire mesh fence across barren terrain.

Iran and the Taliban: Counterterrorism cooperation?

Iran and the Taliban: Counterterrorism cooperation?

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The ChatGPT logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen with the 'ChatGPT' logo

OpenAI lawsuit: US authors allege ChatGPT copyright theft

OpenAI lawsuit: US authors allege ChatGPT copyright theft

LiteratureSeptember 22, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

An official of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment (IBAMA) is seen on the right with his back towards the camera, his green T-shirt displaying the yellow IBAMA lettering. In the background several indigenous people and huts with thatched roofs are visible.

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 20, 202302:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage