Canada expels Indian diplomat over killing of Sikh activist

September 18, 2023

The Canadian foreign minister said an Indian diplomat was asked to leave the country after intelligence alleged that Indian state actors could be behind the killing of a prominent Sikh leader.

Justin Trudeau, seen here, said he raised the matter with Indian Prime Minister Modi at the G20 summit in New Delhi last week
Trudeau said he raised the matter with Indian Prime Minister Modi at the G20 summitImage: Sean Kilpatrick/ZUMA Press/IMAGO

Canada on Monday ordered an Indian diplomat to leave the country as it investigates the killing of a prominent Canadian Sikh leader who was shot in British Columbia in June.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that an investigation into "credible allegations" that Indian state actors could be behind the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar was ongoing.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said "If proven true this would be a great violation of our sovereignty and of the most basic rule of how countries deal with each other."

"As a consequence we have expelled a top Indian diplomat," Joy said without taking names. 

Canada is home to hundreds of thousands of people of Indian origin, many of whom are Sikhs.

Who is the Sikh leader in question and what is the issue?

Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot on the premises of a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, in June, angering the Sikh community in Canada and elsewhere.

Nijjar was declared a terrorist by the Indian government a few years ago because of his activism for a separate homeland for Sikhs in the Punjab region of India.

The fight for a separate Sikh state or the "Khalistan" movement has its roots in the Indian independence movement and the partition of the Indian subcontinent along religious lines.

The 1947 partition sent Muslims to the newly created Pakistan and Hindus and Sikhs to India. Punjab province, which was divided between India and Pakistan, saw deadly violence.

The Khalistan movement was crushed by the Indian government in the years that followed, especially in the 1980s. The decade saw violent anti-Sikh riots that killed thousands.

The Khalistan movement is banned in India, where officials see it and affiliated groups as a national security threat.

Trudeau and Modi at the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 10
Trudeau and Modi at the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 10Image: AFP

Trudeau says he's spoken to Modi

The Indian government had put Nijjar on a wanted list and accused him of being actively involved in the networking and training of the separatist group he headed.

Many in Canada and elsewhere alleged that the Indian government was behind the death of Gujjar. Trudeau said intelligence agencies were looking into those allegations.

"Over the past number of weeks Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," Trudeau told Parliament.

Trudeau added that he brought up the slaying with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in New Delhi last week.

Trudeau said he told Modi that any Indian government involvement would be unacceptable and that he asked for cooperation in the investigation.

