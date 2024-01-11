US, UK airstrikes target Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen

The United States and Britain started airstrikes against targets tied to Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen.

The United States and Britain on Friday began carrying out strikes against sites used by the Houthi rebel group in Yemen.

US officials told the Associated Press that the targets included logistical hubs, air defense systems and weapons storage locations.

The Houthis are backed by Iran and control large swathes of western Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa.

The group has, in recent weeks, launched numerous attacks on international ships in the Red Sea in reaction to the Israeli military operation in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

The route through the Suez Canal accounts for around 15% of the world's shipping traffic.

The US military said Thursday that Houthis fired an anti-ship ballistic missile into international shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden. This was the 27th attack by the group since November 19.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council approved a resolution demanding an immediate end to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

On Thursday, electric car maker Tesla said it will suspend car production for two weeks at a German plant due to a component shortage caused by the Red Sea crisis.

